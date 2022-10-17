EastEnders spoilers: Lola learns devastating news!

Lola Pearce and Jay Brown are in shock after Lola's diagnosis.

Lola Pearce is horrified by a worrying diagnosis in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lola Pearce is in a bad way after suffering a seizure in the toilets just before her daughter Lexi Pearce's pageant performance.

After collapsing on the floor, Jay Brown and Ben Mitchell find Lola and realises that something serious has happened. They call for an ambulance and Lola is taken to hospital for tests to find out what caused her collapse.

While waiting for Lola to come back from her tests, Ben decides to tell Callum Highway his news, after they were interrupted earlier by Jay.

But what has he got to tell him?

Lola arrives back from her CT scan and waits nervously for the results. When the doctor breaks the news, Lola and Jay are in complete shock... She has a tumour which might be cancerous.

Kheerat Panesar confronts Ravi Gulati over missing Ranveer. (Image credit: BBC)

Kheerat Panesar has got on the wrong side of girlfriend Stacey Slater, who is fuming that she led her daughter Lily Slater to believe that Nugget Gulati fancies her!

He only told Lily that so that he could take her and Nugget out for milkshakes in a bid to squeeze some info about Nugget's family from him.

At Walford East, Nugget's dad Ravi Gulati has put on an impressive Diwali display and the Panesars gather to admire it.

But things soon take an awkward turn when Kheerat reveals that Ravi's dad Ranveer Gulati is missing.

Ravi makes an effort to downplay the police's questions but Kheerat's not having any of it. He confronts Ravi and tells him that he knows something is going on.

Kheerat's dad Nish Panesar interrupts their row to try and calm things down but Kheerat Nish is the last person he'd listen to.

A brooding Kheerat heads to the pub but his day takes an even worse turn when Stacey chucks a drink at him for lying to Lily!



Whitney Dean takes a shine to Finlay Baker! (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney Dean is more than a little surprised when she returns home to Chelsea Fox's house to find Finlay Baker and Felix Baker making themselves comfortable!

She's stunned to learn that the pair are now going to be her housemates and she heads out to confront Chelsea. Whitney is not best pleased that Chelsea didn't tell her they were moving in, but she concedes that she's willing to give the pair a chance.

It seems things might be looking up for Whitney, however, by spending a bit more time with Finlay...

She's a teeny bit smitten with the market trader and can't resist a flirt!



Also, Harvey Monroe's confidence is knocked when he overhears Dotty Cotton badmouthing him.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.