EastEnders spoilers: Lola Pearce in SHOCK collapse

Lola Pearce is in a bad way in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Lola Pearce has had to quit her job at the salon, coming to terms with the fact that she's no longer strong enough to keep working.

With her fatal brain tumour progressing, she's been getting weaker and weaker and is on palliative care.

Wanting Lola to mark the end of her time at the salon with something special, owners Denise Fox and Kim Fox arrange a karaoke party. There's a minor panic when a stressed out Kim forgets to hire a karaoke machine, but Elaine Peacock offers to lend them hers.

Lola invites her daughter Lexi Pearce to join the karaoke fun but she's soon overcome with tiredness. Leaving the others to enjoy the day, Lola sneaks outside to get some air.

When Honey Mitchell, Kathy Beale and Denise Fox realise that Lola is missing, they all panic, as she seems to have disappeared. After alerting Lola's husband Jay Brown and granddad Billy Mitchell, they organise a search party.

Billy is horrified when he finds Lola collapsed on the floor outside the gym. She's in a confused state and he can't get any sense out of her.

Taking her home to recover, the family are worried as it's clear Lola's speech and mobility are now impaired...

Stacey Slater has a big decision to make about her Secret Cam account. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater is really on her uppers after the bailiffs turned up and cleared out her house! Despite being at her lowest ebb, she's still unwilling to accept help from her ex Martin Fowler, even though he's genuine about offering his support.

After getting an offer from one of her Secret Cam clients, Stacey has been given lots to think about, knowing that it will take things a step further than she's been willing to do before.

Realising she's running out options to put food on the table, she makes a big decision. After asking Eve Unwin to look after the bap van, she heads back to the house on a mission.

When Eve gets back home she finds Stacey all dolled up and wants to know what's going on.

Will Stacey make a confession?

Alfie Moon tries his best to impress Elaine Peacock! (Image credit: BBC)

Alfie Moon knows he could be in a tricky situation as far as his employment goes, now that Linda Carter's mum Elaine Peacock owns the Queen Vic. It's quite clear that Elaine is NOT impressed with the bar man.

When he turns up late for his shift, it only makes her even more determined to get rid of him!

Trying to pull the usual Alfie charm card, he suggests they host a cocktail night. To make his case he mixes some signature drinks for Kat Slater and Phil Mitchell to make a toast to Phil's mum and legendary landlady the late Peggy Mitchell.

When Kat senses Elaine's disapproval of Alfie's antics, she feels sorry for him, hinting to Elaine that Alfie is an asset behind the bar.

Has Kat managed to talk Elaine into keeping Alfie's job safe?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.