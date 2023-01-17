EastEnders spoilers: Martin Fowler knows the TRUTH!

Martin Fowler makes a shock discovery about Lily Slater's pregnancy in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Martin Fowler has been torn apart after learning that his 12-year-old daughter Lily Slater is pregnant.

Although her mum Stacey Slater and gran Jean Slater know the truth about the baby's father, a terrified Lily has insisted that no one else can know — and that includes Martin.

With Lily set to make a decision on what she wants to do about her pregnancy, she is feeling stressed and she goes out for some fresh air.

When she bumps into a pregnant Whitney Dean, she ends up having an unexpected conversation about Whitney's baby.

Unknown to Whitney, it makes Lily feel even more confused about the best course of action.

She opens up to Kat Slater about her feelings. Like Lily, Kat fell pregnant when she was 13-years-old, after being raped by her uncle Harry Slater. Kat gave birth to Zoe Slater and a twin brother, who was taken from her.

After sharing her feelings with Kat, Lily agrees to go back home, as Stacey and Martin are worried about where she's got to.

The Slaters get a surprise visit from Ricky Mitchell, who is worried about Lily and wants to check on her. BIG mistake! It finally dawns on Martin that Ricky is Lily's babyfather!

Lola Pearce gets ready for her hen do. (Image credit: BBC)

Lola Pearce is not feeling at her best ahead of her hen do, and she's getting more and more stressed thinking she looks tired and awful.

A worried Jay Brown is determined to cheer up his fiancee so she can have the night she deserves and he arranges for Kim Fox and Denise Fox to give Lola a home makeover.

Feeling like a Princess, a happy Lola arrives at her hen party looking forward to having a wonderful evening with her best friends.

While Lola and Jay are looking to their upcoming wedding, Lola's granddad Billy Mitchell is on the hunt for Lola's 'perfect' present.

He's been trying to track down Lola's absent mum Emma Harding but he keeps coming up against brick walls.

After sharing with cousin Phil Mitchell that he needs some leads, Phil offers to put some feelers out for him with his contacts.

Linda Carter struggles to be in the Queen Vic. (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter tells a worried Alfie Moon that she she's not sure she can face doing a shift behind the bar at the Queen Vic. Ever since she lost the love of her life Mick Carter to a terrible drowning accident at Christmas, she's found it heartbreaking to be in their former family home.

When Jay Brown turns up in a flap, as he's forgotten to book the reception for his upcoming wedding to Lola Pearce, Linda puts on her business head and gets stuck in helping to sort it out.

With a party to plan, it seems to have snapped Linda out of her mood. She talks to Jay about how he copes knowing that he hasn't got long with Lola, who is dying from a terminal brain tumour.

After sharing a beautiful conversation about love and hope, Linda is pleased to to have had someone to open up to.

Later, Patrick Trueman offers Linda some wise advice about how to go on without Mick.

Also, Ricky Butcher makes arrangements for his new life abroad with niece Scarlett Butcher and girlfriend Sam Mitchell but can Sam really leave son Ricky Mitchell behind?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.