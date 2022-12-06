EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter has shock news for Linda!

Mick Carter works up the courage to tell Linda Carter his news in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter and Linda Carter have done a great job of putting on the perfect wake for Dot Branning.

As the mourners arrive at The Vic, Dot's grandson Jack Branning pays tribute to his step-nan, insisting that Dot was his late granddad Jim Branning's one true love.

As Mick keeps himself busy attending to the mourners, his fiancee Janine Butcher watches the way he is around his ex Linda. Wanting to put Linda in her place, Janine pressures Mick into telling her their wedding date.

When Mick insists that now is not the time and he'll tell Linda their news after the funeral, a spiteful Janine makes sure Linda is in earshot as she approaches Kathy Beale and asks her to cater their reception.

Not knowing what Janine has done, a troubled Mick later takes Linda aside and confesses about their wedding news. Holding in her hurt, Linda tells him that she already knows and if he's happy then she'll be happy for him.

Lauren Branning has some harsh words for Linda Carter! (Image credit: BBC)

Linda is rattled when she sees Lauren Branning, the daughter of Max Branning who Linda secretly had baby Annie with.

When Linda is confronted by Lauren, she's worried about what she wants to say. Her relationship with Max ended on a sour note when she rejected Max after he asked to go to New Zealand with him to start a new life near Lauren.

Still angry with Linda for breaking her dad's heart, Lauren makes sure Linda knows how much damage she did.

But does she know that baby Annie is Max's daughter and her little sister?

Sonia Fowler and Dotty Cotton have a long day at the wake. (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia Fowler nips out of the wake at the Queen Vic and bumps into a man named Reiss Colwell, who claims he's Dot's great nephew!

A surprised Sonia takes Reiss back to No.25 to talk over a cuppa.

Their chat is interrupted by Jack Branning and Patrick Trueman, who bring the wake back to the house as they raise a few more glasses to the late lamented Dot.

The day has been an emotional one for Sonia and she bonds straight away with Reiss. As things wind down, she shares a moment with him.

Will they take things further?

Meanwhile, there's another surprise returnee when a man in flash car turns up... Colin Russell greets him as his old boyfriend Barry Clark!

Alfie Moon has been trying to win back Kat Slater since he returned to the Square! (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater and Alfie Moon have been moved by Dot's funeral and they reminisce about Alfie's much loved gran Nana Moon. Alfie reminds Kat that it was Nana Moon's dying wish that they would get together.

When Kat's absent other half Phil Mitchell doesn't pick up her calls, Kat is frustrated, prompting Alfie to ask whether she really wants to marry him.

Later, Kat has a run in with Phil's ex-wife Sharon Watts but after things cool down, they bond over the challenges of being with the infamously difficult Phil.

The transmission day for this episode is to be confirmed due to football. EITHER Tuesday 13 December OR Wednesday 14 December.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.