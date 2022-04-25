EastEnders spoilers: Mick Carter makes a shock confession!

Mick Carter has something important to say in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater asks ex-husband Martin Fowler for support in telling daughter Lily about what happened to Jean Slater in Southend. However, Martin is hesitant.

Jean's new partner Harvey Monroe tells Kat Slater his regret about what happened with Jean, until a panicked Stacey tells them that her car won't start. Harvey drives her to the hospital and decides to go inside with her after seeing how nervous she is.

Meanwhile, Martin seeks advice from Zack Hudson on whether he and Stacey should tell Lily about what happened. With Zack's reassuring words, Martin starts to think that it is the right thing to do after all.

However, when Stacey returns, she sends Lily off and tells Martin that she's changed her mind and wants to protect Lily. The pair start to argue and Lily overhears.

Dotty is unimpressed when Bernie welcomes her to chess club. (Image credit: BBC)

Dotty Cotton is less than impressed when Bernie Taylor takes her to chess club. It turns out that Dotty is better at chess than Bernie thought and wins some money with her chess skills.

She decides to take Bernie to The Queen Vic to celebrate her winnings and soon sees Bernie talking to Gareth from chess club. Dotty is annoyed when Bernie doesn't tell her what they spoke about, but she soon admits the truth.

Things aren't going so well for Janine and Mick's relationship. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

After meddling with Linda and Mick Carter's marriage, it seems that Janine Butcher and Mick's romance has started to fall short, after Janine wakes up without Mick by her side.

Knowing that Mick has been avoiding her, a worried Janine decides to tell Billy Mitchell about her intimacy issues with Mick.

Things get even more awkward when Janine attempts to confront Mick about their lack of time alone and he avoids the subject.

However, Mitch Baker overhears the conversation and Mick makes a shock admission to his friend.

Will Mick tell Janine the truth?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.