'EastEnders' spoilers: Mick Carter makes a shock move!

Mick Carter shocks Janine Butcher in the Bank Holiday Monday episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mick Carter has had a terrible Christmas with wife Linda Carter not around, let alone the added stress of the big family secret that daughter Annie was actually fathered by a runaway Max Branning!

With the weight of the world on his shoulders, it's soon clear to Janine Butcher that her boss is struggling. Her mind works overtime trying to work out why the Carter family are so fractured this Christmas.

Janine Butcher can't resist getting involved in Carter family business. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Janine is not in Nancy Carter's best books after she tried to convince Zack Hudson that Nancy was still into him. It's clear that Nancy has had more than enough of Janine's constant meddling and manipulation!

With discord in the Carter household, Mick makes a huge decision. He announces that he's going to bring the family back together.

That won't go down well with Janine!

Stuart Highway's low mood is frustrating Rainie Highway and Callum Highway. (Image credit: BBC)

Rainie Highway and Callum Highway are concerned about Stuart Highway, as he is still being strangely distant. Not knowing about his breast cancer diagnosis, Rainie is at the end of her tether with her hubby.

In a bid to cheer herself up, Rainie goes for drinks at The Albert. After getting in the festive mood she is flattered when a handsome man buys her a drink.

Will a tipsy Rainie do something she might regret?

Bobby Beale and Dana Monroe have an announcement... (Image credit: BBC)

Bobby Beale and Dana Monroe get together to do something special but what could they be planning?

Later, Dana has a talk with Bobby about Islam and she reveals that she wants to learn more. Bobby is happy when Dana asks to visit the mosque with him.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 8:10 pm.