EastEnders spoilers: Nicola Mitchell has a shocking proposition for Phil!

Nicola Mitchell plays a dirty game with Teddy and Phil in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Determined to get to know her estranged husband's long-lost family, Nicola introduces herself to Honey and manipulates an invite to the lunch she’s arranged with Teddy and Billy.

But while Honey might not mind having Nicola along for the meal, Teddy couldn't be more annoyed, especially when Nicola starts talking about their marriage. As Nicola puts Billy and Honey in the picture about her relationship with Teddy, she delights in making him squirm in his seat.

Nicola tells Honey and Billy some home truths. (Image credit: BBC)

Later, having bagged herself somewhere to stay on the Square, Nicola decides to stir things up even more when she overhears Teddy arranging to meet Phil.

Knowing they are meeting so that they can sign the club sale paperwork, Nicola does the dirty on her ex by cornering Phil for a chat. But what does she have planned and how is Teddy going to feel about her meddling?

Teddy squirms when Nicola reveals details of their marriage. (Image credit: BBC)

Over at The Vic, the wedding planning is ramping up and everyone is getting involved as the jobs for the wedding of the year are dished out. Johnny is delighted to be put in charge of the hen do and soon sets about planning the best night ever for bride-to-be Elaine.

Elsewhere, Elaine tries to persuade George to ask Junior to be his best man, but he isn't sure and puts off the task of asking his son the big question.

George asks Phil to be best man instead of his son, Junior. (Image credit: BBC)

Worrying that Junior is going to say no to the offer of being the best man, George can’t find the courage to do it and so he asks Phil instead.

Phil is pleased, but soon realises what’s really going on between George and Junior and and encourages George to be brave and speak to his son.

George finally builds the courage to ask Junior to be his best man. (Image credit: BBC)

Eventually, George finds the courage to ask Junior, but what will he say? Will Junior be pleased his dad has finally taken their relationship seriously, or will he turn down the honour out of spite for everything that has happened in the past?

Meanwhile, Bernie confronts Kathy about what happened with Keanu's death and Nish taking the blame. The former friends are both at a loss about how to move on, but when Kathy apologises and asks for forgiveness, can Bernie find it in her heart to accept?

Johnny has a question for Phil. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Johnny vies for freelance work helping Phil in Richie’s absence, but is Phil in the mood to share his dodgy dealings with someone new?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.