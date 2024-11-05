EastEnders spoilers: Nicola Mitchell makes a dangerous new enemy

Nicola Mitchell takes an instant dislike to Sharon Watts in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

There is danger in store for Penny Branning after Harry Mitchell's arrest and he is gunning for her once he is back on the Square. Cornering Penny, Harry confronts her about her role in him being hauled into the police station and she has some serious explaining to do.

However, Harry is a man on a mission and wants to get his revenge, so soon shares some home truths about Penny with Jack. But how will Jack react?

Harry has got it in for Penny. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Nicola continues to get under Teddy’s skin as she makes her presence felt in the Square, but there is a new feud on the cars when the newcomer takes an immediate dislike to Sharon. But what does she do to make Nicola feel so unsettled!?

Nicola doesn't warm to Sharon. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, the sale of Peggy's continues to have an impact on Phil’s mood, but he closes down Sharon’s attempts to talk to him about it. What is on his mind?

The sale of Peggy's is upsetting Phil. (Image credit: BBC)

Gina and Anna are both thrilled when they bag themselves dates for Elaine and George's wedding, so Gina tells Junior he’s lost the bet and has to bring his mystery lady along.

The sisters think it is great fun taking the mickey out of their big brother, but when Gina ribs Junior about being a love rat, he is forced to confess that he’s been dumped!

Who is going to be his dad for the wedding now?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.