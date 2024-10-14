EastEnders spoilers: Nish Panesar plans DEADLY REVENGE on the Mitchells!

Nish Panesar, Vinny Panesar and Ravi Gulati want a plan of action to get back at the Mitchells!

Nish Panesar decides on his next move with Teddy Mitchell after recent shock events in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Nish Panesar is not a man to let anyone mess with his family. In fact, if anyone is going to destroy them, he's going to be the one to do it!

After Nish's son Ravi Gulati mistakenly thought teen Barney Mitchell had assaulted his daughter Avani Nandra-Hart, he was raging.

Avani was given a split lip by her secret boyfriend Mason, but she had lied to mum Priya Nandra-Hart that she was secretly dating schoolmate Barney, which is how the mix up came about.

Instead of things being sorted out in a rational method, Ravi stormed off to find Barney and make an example of him.

When Teddy Mitchell stepped in to protect his son, Ravi square up to him.

Teddy Mitchell escalated the situation with Ravi Gulati to protect son Barney Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Fortunately, the police arrived in the nick of time to stop things going further.

But Teddy was riled by Ravi's attitude and told son Harry Mitchell that the Panesars needed to be taught a lesson...

Events took a dark twist and now it's the Panesars' turn to plot revenge.

Barney Mitchell makes a mysterious call. (Image credit: BBC)

Frustrated with the macho posturing, Suki Panesar insists she doesn't want to see any more of her family behind bars and begs Nish to cool things down.

Suki is already grieving the loss of her son Jags Panesar, who died in prison, as well as eldest son Kheerat Panesar, who took the blame for Ranveer Gulati's death to protect his mum.

Uncharacteristically, Nish sees the sense in Suki's words and tells the family that he and Suki will have a meet with Teddy to sort things out.

Choosing neutral ground, they arrange to talk things through with Teddy in the cafe.

Can he be convinced to call a truce and will Ravi let things lie?

Meanwhile, Harry overhears Barney on the phone to someone and wonders what he's up to.

When he and Teddy make a discovery, they are VERY alarmed...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.