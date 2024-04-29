EastEnders spoilers: Patrick Trueman wants DEADLY revenge on Pastor Clayton

Patrick Trueman is out for revenge after discovering the truth about Yolande's attack.

The red mist descends over Patrick Yolande when he discovers the truth about Pastor Gideon Clayton's sexual assault on Yolande in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Yolande's life has been shattered since the Pastor - a man she thought she trusted - touched her inappropriately during her charity fundraiser at the community centre.

The attack has led Yolande to have a crisis of faith, but she's found herself unable to tell her loved ones, including partner Patrick, the truth.

Yolande has been suffering in silence since Pastor Clayton's horrific sexual assault on her. (Image credit: BBC)

Patrick has been unable to get to the bottom of Yolande's distress. (Image credit: BBC)

Serial predator Gideon has been very careful in covering his tracks.

He's gaslighted Yolande and subjected her to intimidation - even going as far as implying to Patrick that she's unwell.

Having learnt that Gideon is making dangerous accusations about the state of her mental wellbeing, Yolande is determined to expose him for the monster he is.

As Elaine Peacock - the only person who knows about her ordeal - rings to check in on her, Yolande asks if she'll speak to Patrick on her behalf...

Elaine breaks the news about Yolande's assault to Patrick. (Image credit: BBC)

Yolande pleads with Patrick not to do anything foolish. (Image credit: BBC)

Yolande agrees to report Pastor Clayton to the church officials. (Image credit: BBC)

Over the phone, Elaine gently explains what’s happened to Yolande as Patrick listens on in devastation and horror.

Afterwards, Patrick tries to reach out to Yolande, but she's too distressed to talk and rushes off, locking herself in the bathroom.

As the reality of what Yolande endured sinks in, Patrick is consumed by rage and storms out to find Pastor Clayton.

Tearful Yolande rushes after him and is able to stop him doing something he might end up regretting.

Once back in the privacy of their own home, the couple discuss everything Yolande has been through.

And with Patrick's support, Yolande bravely agrees to report Pastor Clayton to the church officials.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm