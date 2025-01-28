EastEnders spoilers: Phil is rushed to hospital in sickening twist

It's not looking good for Phil after a perilous predicament at The Arches on EastEnders...

Harry Mitchell (played by Elijah Holloway) gets a SHOCK on tonight's episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Garage mechanic Harry arrives for work at The Arches and is alarmed to find family relative, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), in a dire predicament...



Meanwhile, Patrick (Rudolph Walker) and Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) are delighted to hear that Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) enjoyed himself on his date with new friend Norma.



However, Nigel's world is thrown into a spin when he goes in search of Phil and is horrified to see his mate being loaded into an ambulance...



Will Phil survive?

Harry makes a shock discovery at The Arches on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Is Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) up to something dodgy?



Ravi's baby mama, Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), has already warned him to keep things on the straight and narrow for the sake of their family.



Otherwise, he could find himself back behind bars again!



Ravi's secret lover, Denise Fox (Diane Parish), becomes suspicious after she catches him on the phone discussing a shady deal!



To make matters worse, Ravi then rejects Denise when she asks him to help fix the fuse box at her beauty salon.



So instead, it's Denise's ex-husband, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), who comes to the rescue.



Will Denise find herself in another muddle over which man to choose?

Jack and Denise crack open the beers on EastEnders (Image credit: BBC)

Priya warns her ex-lover Ravi about his dodgy dealings on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia Jackson (Natalie Cassidy) is still confused about the video confession in which her sister, Bianca (Patsy Palmer), claims to have killed Reiss Colwell's (Jonny Freeman) ex-wife, Debbie.



Sonia admits to her cousin, Lauren Branning (Jacquline Jossa), that Bianca may have confessed to the crime in order to help clear Sonia's name?



Unaware that it was her calculating fiance, Reiss, who forced Bianca to record the confession, Sonia approaches her copper uncle Jack for help in obtaining a copy of the video confession so she can watch it...

Sonia remains unaware that her fiance Reiss is a murderer on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer