EastEnders spoilers: Phil is rushed to hospital in sickening twist
Airs Tuesday 4 February 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Harry Mitchell (played by Elijah Holloway) gets a SHOCK on tonight's episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Garage mechanic Harry arrives for work at The Arches and is alarmed to find family relative, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), in a dire predicament...
Meanwhile, Patrick (Rudolph Walker) and Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) are delighted to hear that Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) enjoyed himself on his date with new friend Norma.
However, Nigel's world is thrown into a spin when he goes in search of Phil and is horrified to see his mate being loaded into an ambulance...
Will Phil survive?
Is Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) up to something dodgy?
Ravi's baby mama, Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), has already warned him to keep things on the straight and narrow for the sake of their family.
Otherwise, he could find himself back behind bars again!
Ravi's secret lover, Denise Fox (Diane Parish), becomes suspicious after she catches him on the phone discussing a shady deal!
To make matters worse, Ravi then rejects Denise when she asks him to help fix the fuse box at her beauty salon.
So instead, it's Denise's ex-husband, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), who comes to the rescue.
Will Denise find herself in another muddle over which man to choose?
Sonia Jackson (Natalie Cassidy) is still confused about the video confession in which her sister, Bianca (Patsy Palmer), claims to have killed Reiss Colwell's (Jonny Freeman) ex-wife, Debbie.
Sonia admits to her cousin, Lauren Branning (Jacquline Jossa), that Bianca may have confessed to the crime in order to help clear Sonia's name?
Unaware that it was her calculating fiance, Reiss, who forced Bianca to record the confession, Sonia approaches her copper uncle Jack for help in obtaining a copy of the video confession so she can watch it...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
