'EastEnders' spoilers: Phil Mitchell dumps Kat!

Phil Mitchell realises he needs to let Kat Slater go in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Phil Mitchell looks like he's on the way to prison but girlfriend Kat Slater is still insisting she'll wait for him! Jean Slater thinks Kat is making a big mistake but she says her feelings for him aren't going to change.

Later, Phil is cornered in the cafe by Kathy Beale, who discovers he's selling his business. She insists that he can't leave their son Ben Mitchell out in the cold and he needs to put him first.

Wanting some uninterrupted alone time with Phil, Kat puts his phone on silent. But when he later discovers he's had a raft of missed calls he is furious with her!

Jean reminds Phil that Kat really loves him and he apologises for going off on one. But with the real truth about the length of his sentence on his mind, in a shock move, Phil breaks up with Kat!

Mick Carter makes a kind gesture to help out Janine Butcher. (Image credit: BBC)

Mick Carter encourages Janine Butcher to pull something out of the bag to prove she can be a good mum to Scarlett Butcher. When Scarlett rejects her yet again, however, Janine is genuinely hurt.

Feeling bad for Janine, Mick decides to take matters into his own hands. He gives Scarlett a special present that delights her and tells her that it was all Janine's idea. Will he persuade her to give her mum a chance?

Stuart Highway is in a panic over the surgery. (Image credit: BBC)

Stuart Highway is anxious as the doctor explains his surgery to him. He's told that they should schedule the surgery in as soon as possible as early treatment is essential.

When the doctor mentions pain medication, however, Stuart feels alarmed. He later tells Mick that he fells like he's being punished for his past.

Also, Bailey Baker hatches a plan when she overhears Mitch Baker and Karen Taylor arguing about their sleeping situation.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.