'EastEnders' spoilers: Will Phil Mitchell find a way to escape?

Phil Mitchell is on edge waiting to find out about his future.

Phil Mitchell faces his fate in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Phil Mitchell is sure that he'll be held on remand and he's full of guilt for not telling girlfriend Kat Slater exactly how long a stretch he's likely to be looking at.

Keeping the anticipated bad news to himself, Phil tries to see his son Raymond Fox. However, Phil is prevented from seeing his son by Isaac Baptiste and Lola Pearce. When Lola points out that he needs to worry about his other son Ben Mitchell he is concerned.

Lola reveals that Ben lost it with their daughter Lexi Pearce and he's in a bad way since the terrifying homophobic attack that left Ash Panesar with injuries.

Phil pays a visit to Ben to make sure that he's up to the task of taking on the Mitchell businesses when he gets sent down but he soon clocks that Lola is right and Ben is on edge.

After attending to business with Ben, Phil heads to the police station to see DCI Keeble, and prepares to discover his fate. Is it going to be as bad as he expecting or will he find a way out?

Whitney Dean and Kheerat Panesar vow to find a way to help Chelsea Atkins. (Image credit: BBC)

Chelsea Atkins is alarmed when her killer husband Gray Atkins tells her that it's about time the registered their son Jordan Atkins' birth. She secretly meets with Whitney Dean and Kheerat Panesar to tell them about Gray's demands.

They encourage Chelsea to stick to the plan to string along Gray until they can get enough evidence on him to get him arrested for Chantelle Atkins' murder.

But Chelsea points out that even if he does go down, with his name as Jordan's father on the birth certificate she'll always be tied to him.

Whitney sees Chelsea's point and she comes up with a plan to help Chelsea get to the register office without Gray and leave him off the certificate.

Stuart Highway suspects Rainie Highway is cheating! (Image credit: BBC)

Rainie Highway knows something is up with her hubby and encourages him to go to the doctor. Later, Mick Carter gives Rainie a beautiful bunch of flowers for being so helpful with her advice about his estranged wife Linda Carter.

When Rainie gets back home and Stuart spots the flowers, Rainie lies to him about where they came from.

Stuart can tell that Rainie is hiding something from him and he begins to suspect that she is playing away.

Also, Dana Monroe asks boyfriend Bobby Beale to keep what he knows about her brother Aaron Monroe to himself but can he do it?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.