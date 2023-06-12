EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell makes a BOMBSHELL discovery about George?

Phil Mitchell puts Richie on the case to find out more about George Knight's missing wife, in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Phil Mitchell has been left with a lot of questions after son-in-law Callum Highway found out some alarming news about George Knight's wife.

After Linda Carter expressed her fears that something untoward may have happened to George's missing wife Rose, Phil got copper Callum to look into it.

While George's slate is clean, it seems that there's something huge going on with Rose, as Callum was denied access to her files.

With Phil due to shake on a deal with George between the Boxing Den and the Vic, Phil wants to know more about who he's about to go into business with.

Stalling on signing the papers, he asks his lawyer Richie to find out more and dig up some dirt about Rose.

Arriving at the Vic, Phil lays it straight with George and accuses him of not being straight with him.

Has Richie found out the real truth about what happened to Rose Knight?

Eve Unwin gets some news from Nish Panesar and Vinny Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar is keen to get Eve Unwin out of the Panesars' business after calling a halt to their affair. With her son Vinny Panesar now in the know and out for Eve's blood, she knows it's best to get Eve as far away from the family as possible.

Eve almost met a sticky end after a fuming Vinny fiddled with the brakes on Finlay Baker sports car, knowing that Eve was supposed to drive it.

After telling husband Nish Panesar a lie about Eve messing up their business, she insists that they sack her. Suki convinces Nish to let Vinny give Eve the news, who is devastated to be completely cut out of Suki's life.

Nish is suspicious that there's something going on that Suki and Vinny aren't telling him, but he can't get to the bottom of it.

Mechanic Keanu Taylor reveals to Finlay that it seems someone deliberately tampered with his car and Finlay is alarmed!

Stunned that someone was trying to hurt him, he's completely at a loss as to who it could be until he finds Vinny's necklace under the car...

Bobby Beale gets some disappointing news. (Image credit: BBC)

Bobby Beale has been on a mission to help out gran Kathy Beale with her wedding. She revealed there were certain people that she really wanted to be at the ceremony when she and Rocky Cotton have their big day.

After some encouragement from his pal Freddie Slater, Bobby manages to get the contact numbers he needs but he's left disappointed after getting a knock back.

After relaying the news to Kathy, she tells him not to worry but it's clear she's disappointed.

Can Bobby get Kathy what she wants?

Ben Mitchell got an earful from Billy Mitchell after leaving Lexi Pearce on her own! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Ben Mitchell is shaken after the incident with leaving Lexi Pearce alone in Walford East. Worried that he's going to be a terrible dad, he decides that it's best if Lexi doesn't move in with him and his husband Callum Highway.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.