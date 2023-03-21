EastEnders spoilers: Kathy Beale meets Rocky's secret wife!

Kathy Beale has to deal with Rocky Cotton's lies in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Kathy Beale had NO idea what bombshell was about to hit her when she answered a knock on her door!

Standing on the step is her fiance Rocky Cotton's legally wedded wife, Jo Cotton! After losing touch with Rocky for decades, Jo was tracked down by Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell with a little help from Freddie Slater.

All they wanted to do was help Rocky get out of the marriage so that he could tie the knot with Kathy. They didn't expect Freddie to tip off Jo with Kathy's address and for Jo to march straight round to the Square!

After Jo barges her way into the house, with a horrified Rocky in hot pursuit, angry words are exchanged.

Following the initial shock, Sonia and Reiss talk things through with Kathy and Rocky.

Realising that Rocky really does love Kathy, Sonia tries to convince her to give Rocky a second chance now that the initial shock of the situation is over.

Will Kathy be able to get over Rocky's betrayal and let him be a part of her life?

Sonia Fowler has a surprise proposal for Reiss Colwell. (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia has been impressed with Reiss's sensitive handling of Rocky and Kathy's situation. Wanting to make him a more permanent fixture in her life, Sonia asks Reiss if he'd like to go to Bangkok with her to meet her daughter Bex.

Sonia's daughter with Martin Fowler, Bex went travelling in March 2020, after deferring going to uni.

Following Sonia's generous offer, Reiss looks flustered. He tells her that he's not going to be able to afford to go away on such a big trip.

How will Sonia feel about Reiss turning her down?

Emma Harding disappoints Lola Pearce-Brown yet again. (Image credit: BBC)

Lola Pearce-Brown is on a high after her fundraising night at Peggy's. The event went brilliantly and she's thrilled with the success.

Wanting to reach out to her mum, Lola asks Emma if she'd like to join her and daughter Lexi Pearce for a girly night in.

When Emma quickly turns down the offer, Lola is disappointed, and it makes her husband Jay Brown feel suspicious...

He is concerned that now the reality of Lola's deadly brain tumour is really hitting home, Emma is not going to be able to be there for her daughter.

Determined to stop Emma from hurting Lola yet again, he confronts Emma about her actions.

After brushing Jay's concerns aside, Emma drowns her sorrows in The Vic with Sam Mitchell, opening up about her guilt as a mum.

But is she hiding something?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.