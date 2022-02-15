'EastEnders' spoilers: Phil Mitchell tells Tommy to man up!

Phil Mitchell teaches Tommy Moon to box in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Phil Mitchell offers to take Tommy Moon for the day when he insists he doesn't want to go to school because of the bullies. He takes him down the gym for a boxing lesson in a bid to get him to 'toughen up'.

After Phil pushes Tommy a bit too hard, he finally buckles and decides to call it quits. Later, however, he starts bragging that Phil taught him to box.

Ben is angry with Phil for the way he's talking to Tommy. (Image credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell overhears Tommy going on about the boxing and he warns him that he'll only attract more trouble. He confronts Phil and tell him that he shouldn't have been telling Tommy to 'man up'.

Later, Tommy is with Lily Slater when the bullies turn up again and chase him. Terrified, Tommy hides in the boarded up Argee Bhajee...

Dotty Cotton lends a friendly ear to Vinny Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

Vinny Panesar is horrified when he gets robbed in the Minute Mart by some youths. Dotty Cotton and Stacey Slater are stunned to see the robbery taking place but it's all over before anyone can do anything.

Knowing he's going to cop it big time from his mum, Suki Panesar, Vinny complains to Dotty. She is sympathetic to his woes but he's taken aback when she makes a surprise suggestion.

Also, Honey Mitchell vents to Jay Mitchell after her inappropriate meeting with Mr Lister but can she use the situation to her advantage?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.