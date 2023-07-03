EastEnders spoilers: Phil Mitchell THREATENS a terrified Lisa!

Phil Mitchell vows to get to the bottom of Lisa Fowler's return in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Phil Mitchell is no one's fool, especially when it comes to ex Lisa Fowler! After all, Lisa did nearly kill him once after blasting him with a gun!

Instantly suspicious about why Lisa has brought their granddaughter Peggy Taylor to Walford, Phil wants to now what's going on with their daughter Louise Mitchell.

After a tense conversation about Louise, it's clear to Phil that Lisa is acting very shifty and not telling him the whole truth about why she's in the Square.

When he realises that Lisa has spent hours and hours in The Vic with Peggy, he's determined to find out what she's up to.

Lisa is left terrified by Phil when he vows to find out what she's hiding.

How long will it take her to crack and confess to the truth?

Stacey Slater is mortified when Eve Unwin makes a mistake over her feelings for Theo Hawthorne! (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater's date with teacher Theo Hawthorne was a real damp squib and she vows not to go there with him again.

Unfortunately, an unwitting Eve Unwin invites Theo to be Stacey's plus one for Kathy Beale's wedding to Rocky Cotton. Stacey is horrified when she finds out!

Explaining to Eve that there was definitely no chemistry between them, she admits that she had a dream about her ex Martin Fowler.

Eve thinks that Stacey must still be holding a candle for her former hubby and suggests she try and find out, leaving Stacey with food for thought.

Kathy Beale makes a confession to Ben Mitchell about her wedding. (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cotton is alarmed when Ben Mitchell jokingly tells him that his bride-to-be is expecting him to arrange her hen party!

Taking Ben's words as read, he asks landlady Elaine Peacock if she can help him throw Kathy a surprise bash.

When Kathy has a few wedding jitters, she has a heart-to-heart with Ben and resolves to take control of her own hen night.

Is Rocky off the hook?

Kim Fox finally confessed her mental health struggles to Howie Danes. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Kim Fox is grateful for boyfriend Howie Danes' support when he finds a PTSD therapist for her and arranges for her to have some time off work to try and tackle her panic attacks.

Meanwhile, Keanu Taylor feels hurt when he suspects that fiancee Sharon Watts doesn't trust him with money.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.