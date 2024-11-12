EastEnders spoilers: Ruby Allen returns with a shock bombshell!
Airs Monday 18 November 2024 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Ruby Allen (played by Louisa Lytton) returns to Albert Square on tonight's episode of EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Ruby was last seen on screen back in 2021 when she was framed by Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and ARRESTED for possession of cannabis!
In the meantime, it just so happens that Ruby was banged-up in the same prison as Chrissie Watts, who recently revealed to ex-stepdaughter, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), that Ruby left prison to give birth to her ex-husband, Martin Fowler's (James Bye) baby son!
Sharon has been trying to find the right time to tell Martin the truth about the baby BOMBSHELL.
Martin's wife and Ruby's one-time best friend, Stacey (Lacey Turner), questions whether it's a LIE.
But when Sharon produces a birth certificate, Martin reels from the discovery that he is a dad (again!).
However, before the family can fully process the SHOCK news, there's a knock at the door of the Slater house and Ruby storms in...
Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and her fiance, George Knight (Colin Salmon), are getting ready for their hen and stag night celebrations.
Elaine's grandson, Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff), reveals that he's got a BIG surprise planned for her ladies night at the Vic.
But when Johnny springs his surprise later that night, Elaine has an unexpected reaction...
Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) has secretly been struggling with pain since she was caught in the nightmare crowd crush at nightclub Peggy's.
Lauren's boyfriend, Peter Beale (Thomas Law), worries when stressed-out Lauren SNAPS at both him and son, Louie.
Will Lauren accept that she is not coping and book a doctor's appointment as soon as possible?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBCiPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.