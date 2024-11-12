EastEnders spoilers: Ruby Allen returns with a shock bombshell!

Ruby Allen (played by Louisa Lytton) returns to Albert Square on tonight's episode of EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Ruby was last seen on screen back in 2021 when she was framed by Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and ARRESTED for possession of cannabis!



In the meantime, it just so happens that Ruby was banged-up in the same prison as Chrissie Watts, who recently revealed to ex-stepdaughter, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), that Ruby left prison to give birth to her ex-husband, Martin Fowler's (James Bye) baby son!



Sharon has been trying to find the right time to tell Martin the truth about the baby BOMBSHELL.



Martin's wife and Ruby's one-time best friend, Stacey (Lacey Turner), questions whether it's a LIE.



But when Sharon produces a birth certificate, Martin reels from the discovery that he is a dad (again!).



However, before the family can fully process the SHOCK news, there's a knock at the door of the Slater house and Ruby storms in...

Martin comes face-to-face with his ex-wife Ruby again on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and her fiance, George Knight (Colin Salmon), are getting ready for their hen and stag night celebrations.



Elaine's grandson, Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff), reveals that he's got a BIG surprise planned for her ladies night at the Vic.



But when Johnny springs his surprise later that night, Elaine has an unexpected reaction...

Elaine kicks-off the hen party celebrations at the Vic on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Will George's ex-wife Cindy be invited to join the pre-wedding celebrations on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) has secretly been struggling with pain since she was caught in the nightmare crowd crush at nightclub Peggy's.



Lauren's boyfriend, Peter Beale (Thomas Law), worries when stressed-out Lauren SNAPS at both him and son, Louie.



Will Lauren accept that she is not coping and book a doctor's appointment as soon as possible?

Peter is worried about Lauren who is still struggling with pain after being injured at Peggy's on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

