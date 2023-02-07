EastEnders spoilers: Ryan Malloy returns to the Square!

Ryan Malloy stuns Stacey Slater when he turns up in Walford in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ryan Malloy was understandably horrified when his sister Whitney Dean let slip over the phone that his 12-year-old daughter Lily Slater is pregnant!

It's been nearly seven years since Ryan last set foot in Albert Square, after leaving to live in Wakefield with his now-wife Helen.

A guilty Whitney had promised Lily's mum Stacey Slater that she'd let her break the news to Ryan in her own time, so she's wracked with guilt that she betrayed Stacey's trust.

Whitney heads over to see Stacey to reveal what she's done, but Stacey is distracted by a distressing phone call from Kat Slater, who informs her that her bap van has been broken into.

As Stacey's trying to find out what's happened with the van, she's stunned when Ryan turns up in the Square! After agreeing to talk things through with him, Stacey lets him see Lily, who isn't sure how her dad will react.

She's relieved when he insists he's there for her and after spending some quality time with his daughter, he tells Stacey he wants to help her out financially with the baby.

After sorting things out with Lily and Stacey, Ryan has a bone to pick with Jack Branning and Sam Mitchell - parents to Ricky Mitchell, the father of Lily's child - and he furiously confronts them in the Vic!



Jack Branning and Denise Fox have NOT been getting on recently! (Image credit: BBC)

Jack Branning needs to up his game when it comes to wife Denise Fox! Their marriage is teetering on the edge of disaster after months of family dramas have pushed them apart.

Valentine's Day should give Jack a chance to make things up to Denise but daughter Amy Mitchell is horrified when she realises her dad has forgotten.

Before Denise can find out, Amy hurriedly arranges a romantic evening for the pair.

An unwitting Denise thinks that Jack has been thoughtful and, pleased, she gets ready for their evening.

She's interrupted by Ravi Gulati, who tells her that he can't stop thinking about her after what happened between them the night before...

Desperate not to completely implode her marriage, Denise is determined not to give in to her desire for Ravi.

But when she overhears Jack revealing to Sam Mitchell that Amy arranged the Valentine's dinner and not him, it's the last straw...

Linda Carter is struggling on Valentine's Day without her beloved Mick. (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter is feeling sad on Valentine's Day, reminded of what she's missing.

She should have been spending Valentine's with her one true love Mick Carter but after losing him at Christmas, she has been left grieving and alone.

Her upset is not helped by the fact that she has to organise a Valentine's party at the Vic and she's grateful when best friend Sharon Watts offers to help her.

Sharon is also feeling very down, and she's pleased of the distraction. It's the anniversary of the death of her son Denny, who died in a terrible drowning accident.

Although Linda feels supported by Sharon, she struggles to stop herself being wrapped up in negative thoughts.

Will an alcoholic Linda manage to navigate Valentine's Day without spiralling?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.