EastEnders spoilers: Sam Mitchell has bombshell news!

Sam Mitchell discovers Ricky Mitchell is going to be a father!

Sam Mitchell's future is in jeopardy after a shock revelation in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sam Mitchell has made the huge decision to move to Germany with Ricky Butcher and his niece Scarlett Butcher.

BIG problem... She hasn't told her son Ricky Mitchell yet!

The poor boy already feels pretty much abandoned by his mum, as she dumped him with dad Jack Branning when he was six-years-old to resume her life in Portugal.

Little does Sam know but there's a huge storm brewing. Martin Fowler is threatening to tell the police that Ricky Jnr is the father of his 12-year-old daughter Lily Slater's baby after only just discovering the news.

Lily is worried that Ricky Jnr will get in trouble and she heads out to warn him. Terrified, Ricky Jnr rushes off and runs straight into his mum, blurting out that he's going to be a dad!

Instead of consoling her son, a stunned Sam tells him her own news, revealing she's moving to Germany!

Meanwhile, Ricky is feeling chipper about his future with Sam and he heads out to buy an engagement ring.

Sam, however, is trying to make things right with her under pressure son, after upsetting him about her news.

Will Sam have a wobble about leaving the Square?

What is Lola Pearce hiding from her family? (Image credit: BBC)

Lola Pearce is being strangely secretive with her phone and it leaves fiance Jay Brown and granddad Billy Mitchell feeling worried.

They're constantly on edge about Lola's terminal illness and concerned that she's not sharing everything that's going on with her health.

It's Jay's stag do, as the wedding is just a day away, but things get off to an awkward start after Kim Fox reveals the costume she's chosen for him. When he also finds out that Billy has 'borrowed' Lola's phone to try and find out what she's hiding, he's angry.

Billy persuades Jay that they need to find out if something bad is happening to Lola and they manage to get into her phone.

At that moment, Lola walks in to find them prying into her business and she is horrified!

What have they found?

Later, Billy is grateful when cousin Phil Mitchell hands him some contact details for Lola's long lost mum Emma Harding...

Felix Baker and Bernie Taylor vie to make the best cocktail! (Image credit: BBC)

Bernie Taylor is gutted when she finds out that she's been sacked from the Panesars' call centre, as head of the family Nish Panesar is doing some cost cutting.

When she bemoans her situation to Felix Baker, he vows to help her get a job behind the bar at The Albert!

Kim Fox isn't keen to take on Bernie behind the bar, but not wanting to disappoint Felix, she offers them a chance to compete for a job.

She sets them the task of going head-to-head in a cocktail competition at Jay's stag do.

Who will prove to be the best cocktail bartender?

Also, Sonia Fowler is getting stressed about the fortune in inheritance tax that she needs to pay on the late Dot Branning's house and she swallows her pride to call accountant Reiss Colwell for help.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.