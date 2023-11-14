EastEnders spoilers: Sam Mitchell in GRAVE danger!

Sam Mitchell returns to the Square with trouble in tow in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sam Mitchell has been away from Walford since the spring, after taking an executive job in a swish hotel in Spain.

When Sam left, she insisted that she just wanted to earn enough to help provide for her teen son Ricky Mitchell's baby, promising an unimpressed Ricky that she'll be back as soon as she can.

As the months went on with no sign of Sam, a fed up Ricky washed his hands of her, too used to her abandoning him in his hour of need.

Now it seems Sam has come back home but only because she's fleeing a dangerous criminal!

Turning to her brother Phil Mitchell, Sam reveals that she's got herself in big trouble. She got financially involved with the head of a sinister drug gang and she needs to pay him back - fast!

When Phil's wife Kat realises that he's actually considering paying off his flaky sister's debts, she's fuming. She's had enough of Sam causing trouble with her schemes and thinks Phil needs to let her sort out her own mess!

What will Phil do?

Linda Carter is forced into a difficult decision. (Image credit: BBC)

Dean Wicks is lying at the bottom of the Queen Vic stairs after an altercation with George Knight. Horrified to see a motionless Dean, Cindy Beale calls an ambulance.

Determined not to get George or Linda Carter into trouble, a rattled Cindy insists that she won't tell the anyone what happened.

When Ian Beale finds out that Cindy's covering for George, he's horrified, and tells her that if she's caught out in her lie she could end up back in prison.

Realising Ian has a point, Cindy agrees to tell the police the truth. When she finds out that George has a suspended sentence and will end up back inside himself, however, it gives her pause for thought.

The whole situation is a huge mess and Linda vows to sort things out once and for all.

What will she do?

Vinny Panesar tells Suki Panesar to follow her heart. (Image credit: BBC)

Nish Panesar is still in shock after Priya Nandra-Hart's surprise kiss! His wife Suki Panesar witnessed the whole event and she accuses Nish of enjoying it, despite his protestations.

Feeling low, Suki's mood plunges even further when she later spots a happy looking Eve Unwin with her new lady, Tessa.

Doing an about face over Priya, Suki tells Nish they need to give her a chance and not chuck her out as they don't want to lose contact with Nish's granddaughter Avani Nandra-Hart.

Vinny Panesar wonders why his mum is being so forgiving about Priya's behaviour, not realising that she wants as much family around as possible to avoid being alone with Nish.

Breaking down, she tells Vinny that she's desperately unhappy and hates Nish with a passion.

Heartbroken for his mum, Vinny promises that he won't stand in the way of her happiness any longer. He regrets forcing Suki to drop her plan to run away with Eve by blackmailing her to stay with the family instead encourages her to be with Eve if that's what she really wants.

Will Suki finally leave Nish?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.