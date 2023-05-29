EastEnders spoilers: Suki Panesar prepares to RUN AWAY with Eve!

Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin have been making plans to start over.

Suki Panesar puts the final plan in place to make her escape with lover Eve Unwin in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Suki Panesar is on edge as her plan to run away with Eve Unwin comes to fruition.

After Eve found out about Nish's meet up with another criminal to arrange a dodgy deal, she and Suki schemed to get rid of Nish once and for all.

Plotting to turn husband Nish Panesar in to the police, Suki has her bags packed and she's ready to go.

When Nish leaves for the meeting, Suki gets straight on the phone to the cops, tipping them off about what's happening.

Preparing to say goodbye to son Vinny Panesar without letting him know what she's REALLY up to, Suki struggles to find the words to say.

As she's about to leave the house to start her new life with Eve, Suki is in for a horrifying surprise...

Nish walks back through the door and accuses a terrified Vinny of reporting him to the police!

Are Suki and Vinny in danger?

Sharon Watts celebrates the new business with Keanu Taylor. (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon Watts has a grand reopening for the Arches after buying it from Ben Mitchell for her fiance Keanu Taylor.

Although Keanu was initially embarrassed that he was being looked after by his bride-to-be, Sharon soon convinced him to embrace the opportunity.

With Keanu on board, Sharon is pleased with her new purchase but she starts to have a few wobbles.

Phil Mitchell is not happy that she's setting Keanu up in business and he can't resist getting a few digs in about Keanu's ability to manage the Arches.

Rattled by Phil's words, Sharon confides in Kathy Beale, who advises her to give Keanu a chance, insisting her that he'll be fine once he gets into the swing of things.

Sharon is thankful for Kathy's advice, but just to be sure, she hires accountant Reiss Colwell to take care of the books.

When Keanu finds out that she's offered Reiss a job without talking to him about, he's put out, accusing her of not trusting him.

In a bid to reassure Keanu, she points out that with Reiss doing the accounts, Keanu can focus on fixing cars.

Will Keanu accept her explanation?

Linda Carter questions Gina Knight and Anna Knight. (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter is SURE that George Knight is not all he seems and wanting to distance him from her mum Elaine, she's determined to find some dirt on him.

Her first port of call are his daughters Gina Knight and Anna Knight and she asks them to have a bit of lunch with her.

Questioning the girls about their family background with George, Linda hopes to find out something that will convince Elaine to be wary around her new man.

Will Gina and Anna come up with the goods?

Lexi Pearce goes through Lola Pearce's memory box. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Ben Mitchell and Jay Brown sit down with Lexi Pearce to share memories of Lexi's late mum Lola Pearce Brown.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.