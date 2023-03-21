EastEnders spoilers: Keanu Taylor PROPOSES to Sharon!

Keanu Taylor wants to make an honest woman of Sharon Watts in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Keanu Taylor is desperate to convince Sharon Watts of his undying love, despite the several dalliances he's had since they were first forced apart!

Feeling miserable when she brushes him aside yet again, he's starting to give up hope of ever winning her round.

When ex-fling Sam Mitchell shares a few words of wisdom, encouraging him not to give up, he starts to wonder if he could get his heart's desire after all.

It seems like a sign when mum Karen Taylor, who has been totally against his relationship with Sharon, begrudgingly gives him some romantic advice.

Spurred on by Sam and Karen's words, Keanu goes big to prove to Sharon that he loves her...

At the grand opening of the Boxing Den at the gym, the crowd looks on as Keanu turns to a STUNNED Sharon and asks her to marry him!

What will Sharon say?

Alfie Moon puts the smile back on Linda Carter's face. (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter is starting to get very nervous about her future as she waits for her lawyer to update her on Janine Butcher's plea.

Janine is up in court for perverting the course of justice over the car crash that saw her attempting to frame Linda.

If Janine decides to plead not guilty, it could see Linda having to attend court for a trial and Janine is the last person Linda wants to see!

Trying to lift Linda's mood, Sharon Watts and Alfie Moon encourage her to go along to the Boxing Den opening to take her mind off things.

At the gym, Linda and Alfie bond over boxing. Alfie always knows how to cheer up Linda and it's not long before they're having a good time.

Later, Linda finally gets an update from her lawyer.

Has Janine done the decent thing and pleaded guilty for once in her life?

Rocky Cotton confesses his dark secret to Sonia Fowler. (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cotton is quietly terrified when Kathy Beale starts to put the wheels in motion for their wedding. He hides his worry as she shares that she's arranged to meet with the vicar to discuss the ceremony.

Rocky's secret past is a ticking time bomb and he's awash with guilt to see Kathy so happy, as she gushes to grandson Bobby Beale at getting another chance at love.

Slinking out to the backyard, Rocky sees Sonia Fowler, who is worried when she sees Rocky so down.

After questioning him about his mood she's stunned when he confesses that he's got a big secret...

He reveals he got married 25 years ago and they never got a divorce!

Ben Mitchell squares up to his boxing opponent! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Ben Mitchell is keen to impress dad Phil Mitchell at the opening of his new academy at the gym, the Boxing Den.

When one of the boxers is taken ill before the demonstration, he offers to take his place. But will the fight go his way?

Meanwhile, Lola Pearce-Brown is called into the hospital for an appointment...

Is she going to get bad news?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.