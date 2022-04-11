EastEnders spoilers: Sam Mitchell is back!

Sam Mitchell ruffles some feathers when she jets back into Walford in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sam Mitchell has flown over from Spain to make a surprise visit to Albert Square!

Sam's not been seen since abandoning son Ricky with dad Jack Branning after her mum Peggy Mitchell's funeral, back in 2016.

Needless to say, rivals Sharon Watts and Kat Slater are less than impressed to see her. She refuses to tell the ladies why she's back in the Square and instead enjoys winding them up.

Jack is horrified when he sees Sam, who hasn't had contact with their son since she left him. Sam reassures Jack that she's not sticking around, but mindful that Ricky might see her, he agrees with Denise Fox that it's better Ricky knows who she is.

After an eventful first day in the Square, will Sam admit the real reason behind her visit?

Rocky Cotton makes a plan to win round Kathy Beale. (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cotton is still on a mission to win back Kathy Beale. After she turned down his offer of a date recently, he tries again to charm.

Her grandson Peter Beale is not happy to have a slippery Rocky hanging around and he makes it quite clear to Kathy. Although she wavers over Rocky's offer, she turns him down.

But that's not the last attempt Rocky's going to make, not by a long shot! After he confides his woes to Billy Mitchell and Mitch Baker, Billy comes up with a showstopping idea to win Kathy over.

Will his new ploy go to plan?

Harvey Monroe is worried about seeing son Aaron Monroe. (Image credit: BBC)

Harvey Monroe is already mithering about his upcoming prison visit to see son Aaron Monroe.

After being handed the burner phone to give to him by a menacing Neil Hughes, he's in a real dilemma.

Fearing he has no choice but to go along with Neil's demands, he gets the phone ready. Daughter Dana Monroe realises that Harvey is worrying about something and she encourages him to confide in his fiancee Jean Slater.

Will Harvey confess what's going on?

Also, Jack Branning confronts Ben Mitchell about the attack after viewing the CCTV footage. Dotty Cotton gets spooked by Vinny Panesar's declaration of love.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.