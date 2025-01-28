EastEnders spoilers: Something terrible happens to Phil...
Airs Monday 3 February 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Nigel Bates (played by Paul Bradley) is going on a date on tonight's episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
After taking the advice of his new friend, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter), Nigel has decided to take a chance and go out with Norma (Angela Curran, who previously played shop owner Caitlin Morgan on ITV's Doc Martin).
Norma arrives at the Vic along with her friend, Livi (Lisa Allen).
So Nigel invites Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to join them on a sort of double date!
However, things turn sour when Livi questions Phil's low mood.
Not in the mood to socialise, Phil rushes off and seeks refuge at The Arches where he suddenly finds himself in a DANGEROUS situation...
Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) awaits news from the police about the new evidence in her case.
Now that Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) has been cleared as the prime suspect, Cindy accuses SOMEONE else of being her Christmas Day attacker!
But WHO?
Later, Cindy realises her treasured locket is missing and suspects her attacker stole the jewellery after leaving her for dead...
Sonia Jackson (Natalie Cassidy) has been left reeling after hearing that her sister, Bianca (Patsy Palmer), has recorded a video confession in which she admits that she murdered Reiss Colwell's (Jonny Freeman) ex-wife, Debbie!
Sonia is unaware that her fiance Reiss has been holding missing Bianca captive and forced her to record the false confession...
But will Sonia start to realise Bianca is really innocent when her cousin Lauren challenges her over the "confession", doubting that Bianca could have killed Debbie?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
