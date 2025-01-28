EastEnders spoilers: Something terrible happens to Phil...

Phil finds himself in a dangerous situation over at The Arches on EastEnders...

Nigel Bates (played by Paul Bradley) is going on a date on tonight's episode of EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



After taking the advice of his new friend, Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter), Nigel has decided to take a chance and go out with Norma (Angela Curran, who previously played shop owner Caitlin Morgan on ITV's Doc Martin).



Norma arrives at the Vic along with her friend, Livi (Lisa Allen).



So Nigel invites Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to join them on a sort of double date!



However, things turn sour when Livi questions Phil's low mood.



Not in the mood to socialise, Phil rushes off and seeks refuge at The Arches where he suddenly finds himself in a DANGEROUS situation...

Nigel meets his date Norma and her friend Livi on EastEnders (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) awaits news from the police about the new evidence in her case.



Now that Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) has been cleared as the prime suspect, Cindy accuses SOMEONE else of being her Christmas Day attacker!



But WHO?



Later, Cindy realises her treasured locket is missing and suspects her attacker stole the jewellery after leaving her for dead...

There's still no love lost between Kathy and Cindy on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia Jackson (Natalie Cassidy) has been left reeling after hearing that her sister, Bianca (Patsy Palmer), has recorded a video confession in which she admits that she murdered Reiss Colwell's (Jonny Freeman) ex-wife, Debbie!



Sonia is unaware that her fiance Reiss has been holding missing Bianca captive and forced her to record the false confession...



But will Sonia start to realise Bianca is really innocent when her cousin Lauren challenges her over the "confession", doubting that Bianca could have killed Debbie?

Lauren challenges Sonia over Bianca's KILLER confession on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders - Bianca Records A Video Saying She Killed Debbie | 22nd January 2025 - YouTube Watch On

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer