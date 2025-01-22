EastEnders tonight sees a sickening murder twist send shockwaves through Walford

Warning - contains spoilers for tonight's EastEnders (Wednesday, January 22) now available on BBC iPlayer and airing on BBC One at 7.30 pm.

Tonight's EastEnders sees a fresh twist in Sonia's trial for murder when killer Reiss comes up with a new plan to get her out of jail.

Viewers have seen Sonia so convinced that she is going to jail for killing Reiss's wife, Debbie, a crime that she didn't commit, that she decided to change her plea to guilty in the hope of a more lenient sentencing.

But as Sonia prepares to give birth to her baby in jail, little does she know that Debbie's real killer is Reiss, her fiancé and the man who has been hiding his guilt by fighting for her freedom.

However, fans know that it isn't just his wife's blood on his hands that Reiss is keeping secret, he has also had Bianca locked up in a storage container since before Christmas and has been bringing her food.

However, yesterday's epsiode (Tuesday, January 21) saw hostage Bianca determined to do anything to be released and save Sonia and suggest to Reiss that she should confess to killing Debbie.

Sonia is in jail for a crime she didn't commit. (Image credit: BBC)

Tonight's epsiode sees Reiss convinced the plan won't work, however, after a chat with unlikely friend Ruby in the Square, Reiss changes his mind and gets Bianca to make a video of her 'confession'.

The pair clash at first becasue Reiss's written confession for Bianca to read out has words in it that she has never used before, but eventually, they get the job done and Reiss races to court, arriving just as Sonia is about to change her plea.

The court is adjourned, however, Sonia isn't released immediately as Reiss predicted. Instead, her lawyer tells him that the video needs to be verified while Sonia will have to go back to court the following day and it could still be months before she is released from jail.

Bianca makes a false confession in a bid to get out of her hostage situation. (Image credit: BBC)

Reiss is beside himself with worry, but the fact Sonia isn't free is the least of his worries, becasue Jack and Martin don't buy Bianca's confession and are convinced she is just doing it to get her sister off the hook.

In a panic that his plan isn't working out the way he thought it would, the end of the epsiode sees Reiss cornering one of the jury members and forcing her to watch the confession video from Bianca in the hope that this will sway her decision the following day.

But will his plan work? Or will making the unsuspecting jury member watch the video mean he has just sent another innocent person to jail?

EastEnders airs on BBC One Monday to Thursday evenings at 7.30pm. Episodes land on BBC iPlayer at 6am the morning they air on BBC One.