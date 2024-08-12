EastEnders spoilers: Sonia Fowler and Reiss are ARRESTED for murder!

Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell face a murder charge in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sonia Fowler is stressing about her IVF pregnancy with her eight-week viability scan fast approaching.

The last thing she could do with is more nasty surprises about Reiss so when Sharon Watts reveals they're now in debt to Teddy Mitchell and not Phil Mitchell, she's furious that Reiss has neglected to tell her.

Confronting her fiance, Sonia tells him that it's too risky for them to be in hock to someone they don't know. After returning from the scan, Reiss is alarmed after Martin Fowler informs them that the police have been round asking questions about Reiss and his dead wife Debbie.

Terrified that he'll be found out for smothering coma victim Debbie with a pillow in her care home, Reiss goes into a panic attack.

Completely oblivious to the fact that Reiss murdered Debbie, Sonia encourages him to calm down, insisting that it's nothing to worry about.

The couple head over to The Vic for an engagement party, kindly arranged by Sonia's friend Kathy Beale. As they toast to their future the police burst in and arrest them both for murder!

A fuming Cindy Beale confronts Junior Knight! (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy Beale is furious with secret lover Junior Knight for hooking up with another woman and showing her off to his family!

Although Junior insists that his 'girlfriend' Maxine will stop anyone uncovering their affair, Cindy is not the kind of woman to play second fiddle.

When Gina Knight gossips that Junior slept with Maxine, Cindy's mood darkens and she gives him a frosty reception.

Junior accuses her of overreacting but Cindy darkly gives him an ultimatum and tells Junior it's either her or Maxine.

What will Junior do?

Jack Branning finds baby Charli in a dangerous situation! (Image credit: BBC)

Harvey Monroe has been out all night working in the cab to make extra money to give to Maya Houssain, after promising her to recompense her for his racist son's actions against her family. Already fed up with the amount of time Harvey's out of the house, his partner Jean Slater confronts him about not coming home last night.

Insisting that nothing funny has been going on, he says he's just trying to earn them some more cash. Promising Jean to do more for the family, he offers to pick up her great-granddaughter Charlie from the nursery.

Exhausted after being up all night, after strapping Charli into the car seat he falls asleep. The sun is beating down on the car and poor little Charlie is starting to overheat.

Jack Branning sees Harvey and Charlie in the car and he wakes up an alarmed Harvey. They rush Charli to the hospital to make sure she's okay and Harvey is horrified that he let such an awful thing happen.

Teddy Mitchell has been getting to know the Mitchell family. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Also, Teddy Mitchell moves into his new house, No.1 Albert Square just purchased from murderer Gray Atkins!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.