EastEnders spoilers: Killer Reiss Colwell faces a sickening threat!

Reiss Colwell realises the game could be up in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Reiss Colwell is hiding a deadly secret as he smothered his comatose wife Debbie Colwell! Stroke victim Debbie had been in long-term care for years and Reiss had been loyally looking after her but heavy debts turned the accountant into a killer...

Reiss was unable to pay her care home fees after getting into serious debt funding girlfriend Sonia Fowler's IVF attempts. After trying to fix the trouble he was in by persuading Sharon Watts to 'invest' some of her and Phil Mitchell's business money in fake scheme, he soon realised he was in too deep.

Sneaking into the care home, he ended Debbie's life before quietly slipping out again, not realising that Sonia had been seen visiting Debbie earlier that evening.

After Debbie's death was discovered, the police were called in and a post-mortem was arranged. Sonia is surprised at how stressed Reiss is about the post-mortem results, assuring him that it's a routine procedure.

In the cafe, Eve Unwin spots Reiss holding Debbie's old wedding ring and shares her commiserations.

Desperately hoping that he and Sonia can move on with their life, Reiss is left shaken when Phil insists he wants a return on the investment scheme in 24 hours or he's toast...

Suki Panesar is in SHOCK to see a face from the past! (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar meets up with son Vinny Panesar to discuss their scheme to fleece Suki's killer ex Nish Panesar for everything he's got. After revealing he's not got long to live, Nish has managed to worm his way back into the family despite being thrown out for viciously attacking Suki.

Although Suki and Vinny are making out that they've forgiven him, they're secretly plotting to get his cash but master manipulator Nish is way ahead of them.

After enlisting granddaughter Avani Nandra-Hart's help in tracking down an 'old friend' of Suki's online, Nish interrupts Suki and Vinny's lunch with a surprise guest...

Suki is gobsmacked to see her one-time crush Ayesha, the woman she fell in love with and whose husband Hardeep was murdered by a jealous Nish.

Ayesha lays into Nish for killing Hardeep before running out of the restaurant in a state. A concerned Suki follows Ayesha and takes her to have a heart-to-heart.

When Suki brings Ayesha to The Vic to have a drink with her and Eve, a gloating Nish plots to meddle and make Eve jealous.

Linda Carter is confronted by a messenger from Dean Wicks. (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter is already having a massive wobble about Dean Wicks' upcoming trial, as Linda and her co-conspirators in Keanu Taylor's murder fitted Dean up for the crime.

After lying to the police that she saw Dean dragging a body wrapped in a tarpaulin into the cafe on that fateful night, Linda's claim is now the main evidence against him. Despite putting on a convincing act to the police, she's not sure if she can keep up the pretence under questioning in court.

When Linda is approached by a guy called Fraser she's in shock after he reveals that he's a contact of Dean's and has a deal for her. Mum Elaine Peacock chucks out Fraser but Linda is tempted, seriously worrying her lawyer son Johnny Carter.

What has Dean offered her?

Cindy Beale has been cheating on partner Ian Beale. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Also, Cindy Beale tries to make secret lover Junior Knight jealous by agreeing to a drink with another man...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.