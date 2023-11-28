EastEnders spoilers: Reiss Colwell gets DEVASTATING news!

Reiss Colwell and Sonia Fowler have been trying for a baby with IVF.

Reiss Colwell is terrified when wife Debbie's condition takes a bad turn in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Reiss Colwell has been stressing about trying for a baby with girlfriend Sonia Fowler. The couple have had to go down the IVF route as Reiss has a low sperm count.

When the couple first started dating, Reiss was hiding a big secret. He eventually confessed that he was married, and wife Debbie Colwell was tragically in a long term coma after a stroke.

Sonia forgave Reiss for hiding what was going on in his life and after he eventually admitted to another big secret he'd been keeping close to his heart, that he was infertile.

The truth came out when Sonia thought she could be pregnant. Reiss jumped to the wrong conclusion and assumed she'd been sleeping with someone else, knowing he couldn't naturally father a child.

Sonia Fowler has supported Reiss Colwell as he cares for his wife. (Image credit: BBC)

The couple then decided to go for IVF, as Reiss admitted he'd always wanted to be a father, and Sonia's only experience of giving birth was not ideal.

When they found out that they weren't eligible to have IVF on the NHS, they thought it was all over, until Reiss revealed he'd discovered thousands in a savings account started for him by his late mum.

The couple were overjoyed, as it was more than enough to fund their attempt to be parents, but Reiss was telling lies yet again!

Far from being his own savings, the money is in reality his wife Debbie's. Sonia has NO idea that they've been using Debbie's money in a bid to have a child.

After getting a call from the ward where Debbie is being cared for, Reiss rushes to be at her side, fearing the worst.

Kathy Cotton lends a friendly ear to an upset Sonia, who admits that she feels haunted by Debbie and worries that Debbie's condition will doom their baby plans to failure.

After a rough night at Debbie's bedside, Reiss returns home feeling broken and is comforted by Sonia.

Has he lost Debbie?

Yolande Trueman and Elaine Peacock draw up the battle lines! (Image credit: BBC)

Yolande Trueman has been struggling to sign up people for her community choir and when Elaine Peacock offered to help her out, she wasn't keen, but she had no choice in the matter!

Landlady Elaine wouldn't take no for an answer and now things are made even worse, as Elaine tries to take over running things.

Yolande's not about to be steamrolled by Hurricane Elaine and she stands her ground!

Who will come out on top?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.