EastEnders spoilers: Harvey Monroe makes a shocking discovery about Maya!

Harvey Monroe has an unwelcome surprise when he goes to Maya Houssain's house in Wednesday's first episode of EastEnders showing on BBC Two (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

After all of the suspicious behaviour Maya has been displaying, it's surprising that Harvey hasn't run a mile from his new friend. But it's clear that his newfound friendship has made a mark on the cab driver.

Harvey and his girlfriend Jean Slater are ready for a romantic evening together, until he receives a message from Maya. Harvey makes an excuse to end their date night early and leaves to meet Maya, who tells him she's selling her home to pay her debts.

Freddie Slater spots the pair together and tells Jean, leaving her worried that he's cheating on her. After Maya leaves, Harvey realises she's dropped a letter addressed to her and notices that the address isn't where she told him she lived. Harvey knocks on the door and rushes in when he hears a crash, only to come face-to-face with a distressed man. What chaos has Harvey walked into?

Nugget Gulati blacks out after feeling unwell. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

As the teens get ready for the boxing tournament, Tommy Moon teases Nugget Gulati, who goes ballistic at him. Zack Hudson and Ravi Gulati intervene as Denzel Danes tells Nugget to calm down before people get suspicious about them using steroids. Convinced they are on drugs, Zack puts up a fake drugs test sign to catch them out and Denzel freaks out.

Elsewhere, Priya Nandra-Hart has been ordering things online on Suki Panesar's credit card without her permission and her daughter Avani Nandra-Hart warns her not to compromise their situation through stupidity. In a bid to secure her family's future, Priya takes matters into her own hands and decides to make Nish Panesar an offer he can't refuse.

When Denzel doesn't show up to the tournament, Nugget goes looking for him and starts to feel unwell. As he heads to No.41 for help, an oblivious Priya and Nish are finalising their 'deal' inside when Nugget collapses on the pavement.

Priya Nandra-Hart makes a deal with Nish Panesar. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

At the Vic, Billy Mitchell tells the family about the appointment he and Honey Mitchell had at the school about their son Will after he was blackmailed by Kyle who catfished Will into sending a compromising picture.

Billy tells them how Kevin used his legal skills to protect his son and put the blame on Will and Phil Mitchell offers to help, but Teddy Mitchell suggests a more careful approach.

Stevie pleads Teddy to stop threatening Phil’s position as the head of the family, so Teddy invites Phil to have a darts match. When Phil suggests higher stakes for a rematch, Teddy can’t say no.

EastEnders continues on BBC Two due to football on Wednesday at 8 pm.