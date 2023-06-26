EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater begs CREEPY Theo for help
Airs Tuesday 4 July 2023 at 7.30pm on BBC One.
Stacey Slater is at the end of her tether worrying about her pregnant daughter Lily and young parents-to-be Lily and Ricky are super nervous as the day of their family conference arrives in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm. Check our TV Guide for full listings).
The social workers join the families to talk about when the baby arrives, but Lily starts to feel a bit pushed out as Stacey and Martin talk about caring for the tot.
Lily’s cross and Jack making some ill-advised comments doesn't help.
With tempers fraying and things looking difficult, Stacey comes up with a plan - and it involves asking Freddie's creepy former teacher, Theo for help.
She manages to get him to meet them at the cafe and tells him what she needs - but will Theo agree?
Denise is thrilled when Patrick arrives home, but it's clear no one is being completely honest about what went on when he was away.
He's shocked to hear about Kim's situation, saddened by Jack and Denise's marriage troubles - and he's not telling the truth either because when Denise quizzes him about what happened with Yolande, Patrick dodges her questions.
Will things look up for the Fox/Branning/Trueman family now Patrick's back?
With her own wedding plans on hold, Elaine's reluctant to give up planning for the big day altogether.
So she decides to play fairy godmother to the other Walford brides-to-be - Kathy, Sharon and Kat. She forms a Bride Club and invites them all to get together to make plans.
Hmm, sounds like trouble!
EastEnders continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.