EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater begs CREEPY Theo for help

Theo and Lily have been spending a lot of time together.

Stacey Slater is at the end of her tether worrying about her pregnant daughter Lily and young parents-to-be Lily and Ricky are super nervous as the day of their family conference arrives in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm. Check our TV Guide for full listings).

The Slaters and the Brannings at the family conference with pregnant Lily. (Image credit: BBC)

The social workers join the families to talk about when the baby arrives, but Lily starts to feel a bit pushed out as Stacey and Martin talk about caring for the tot.

Lily’s cross and Jack making some ill-advised comments doesn't help.

Jack and Ricky at the family conference. (Image credit: BBC)

With tempers fraying and things looking difficult, Stacey comes up with a plan - and it involves asking Freddie's creepy former teacher, Theo for help.

She manages to get him to meet them at the cafe and tells him what she needs - but will Theo agree?

Stacey's got a plan to help Lily but she needs Theo to help. (Image credit: BBC)

Denise is thrilled when Patrick arrives home, but it's clear no one is being completely honest about what went on when he was away.

Denise is delighted when Patrick comes home. (Image credit: BBC)

He's shocked to hear about Kim's situation, saddened by Jack and Denise's marriage troubles - and he's not telling the truth either because when Denise quizzes him about what happened with Yolande, Patrick dodges her questions.

Will things look up for the Fox/Branning/Trueman family now Patrick's back?

The first rule of Bride Club is... (Image credit: BBC)

With her own wedding plans on hold, Elaine's reluctant to give up planning for the big day altogether.

Linda's feeling awkward when former bestie Sharon arrives for Bride Club. (Image credit: BBC)

So she decides to play fairy godmother to the other Walford brides-to-be - Kathy, Sharon and Kat. She forms a Bride Club and invites them all to get together to make plans.

Hmm, sounds like trouble!

EastEnders continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.