EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater cheats on Kheerat?

Stacey Slater and Ravi Gulati open up over a bottle of wine.

Stacey Slater finds herself in the company of a flirty Ravi Gulati in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater is still fuming with boyfriend Kheerat Panesar for using her daughter Lily Slater to get information out of Nugget Gulati.

After chucking a drink over him in the pub, Stacey has well and truly fallen out with him and she unloads on Eve Unwin about her relationship woes.

When Stacey mentions Kheerat's dad Nish Panesar, Eve's ears prick up, as she has concerns about Nish's wife Suki Panesar following their passionate kiss, as Suki's in Mumbai on a business trip.

Eve decides to head to the call centre and she ends up in a confrontation with Kheerat. Angry with Eve, Kheerat follows her back home and they end up in a huge row about Suki, with Stacey trying to calm them both down.

When Kheerat later finds out that Ravi has arranged to meet up with Stacey in The Vic to talk about business, he's less than pleased. Eve, meanwhile, is getting completely plastered and Ravi helps Stacey take Eve home.

Back at the Slaters, Stacey opens a bottle of wine and she and Ravi open up to each other. As the pair start to relax, Ravi moves in for a kiss.

Will Stacey be tempted to respond?

Felix Baker and Finlay Baker are determined to win round their new housemates! (Image credit: BBC)

Felix Baker realises that he and brother Finlay Baker can't just plot up at Chelsea Fox's house and expect to get along perfectly with Chelsea and fellow housemate Whitney Dean!

He decides that a charm offensive is needed and he arranges a posh housewarming dinner for the new housemates to bond.

Chelsea and Whitney are blown away by the dinner party and any tension between them all seems to be resolved.

Whitney, however, has been concerned about how they'll all get along and she feels much better when Finlay and Felix implement some house rules!

Harvey Monroe clashes with Dotty Cotton. (Image credit: BBC / Kieron McCarron)

Harvey Monroe is still feeling a bit down on himself after overhearing Dotty Cotton badmouthing him. Especially as he's been trying to pick himself up after his broken engagement to Jean Slater and daughter Dana Monroe moving out.

When Dotty tries to apologise to Harvey for being mean about him, he doesn't want to hear it, however. Later, his wallet goes missing and he immediately jumps to conclusions.

In front of Kathy Beale and Rocky Cotton, Harvey confronts Dotty about the missing wallet, suggesting that she stole it.

Dotty is outraged by the accusation and denies it but is she telling the truth?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.