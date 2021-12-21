'EastEnders' spoilers: Stacey Slater clashes with her ex!

Stacey Slater gets advice from Eve Unwin about her job application.

Stacey Slater has an unexpected rivalry with Martin Fowler in Bank Holiday Tuesday's double episode of EastEnders (8:10 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Stacey Slater is keen to get herself back on track after her spell in prison. When a job comes up for market inspector, Eve Unwin encourages her to go for it.

Eve promises to help Stacey get an interview and coach her on what to say. There's one small problem... stall-holder and Stacey's ex Martin Fowler is going up for the job, too!

Stacey Slater gets a shock in her interview! (Image credit: BBC)

When both Stacey and Martin find out they've applied for the same job, they agree on a fair fight as the best person for the job will win!

At the interview, Mr Lister brings up a few surprising things on Stacey's CV...

Turns out that Eve has added a bit of glitter and baubles to make Stacey look more qualified for the job than she is!

Will Eve's attempt to 'help' Stacey cause more harm than good?

Ash and Suki Panesar cause trouble for Stacey Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Later, Eve and Stacey are confronted by Ash Panesar, who is unimpressed with Eve's antics to mess with the Panesar family.

Her mum Suki Panesar is surprised with Ash's gutsy response to the pair. One person who isn't impressed, however, is Mr Lister, who has overheard the whole sorry exchange.

Is it the end of Stacey's chances to be Queen Bee of the market?



Janine Butcher has been scheming to get her mitts on Mick Carter all Christmas! (Image credit: BBC)

Mick Carter is desperate to talk to his absent wife Linda Carter as he's been missing spending Christmas with her.

When Stuart Highway gives Mick a bright idea to create the perfect family party he comes up with a wonderful idea.

Meanwhile, Janine Butcher still has her eyes and ears on the prize as she wants Mick for herself!

After Billy Mitchell reveals that Linda is an alcoholic, Janine comes up with a plan...

Also, Phil Mitchell is left frustrated when Denise Fox tells him he can't see son Raymond until after New Year.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:40 pm.