'EastEnders' spoilers: Is Janine Butcher falling for Mick?

Is Janine Butcher enjoying working in the Vic with Mick Carter a little TOO much?

Janine Butcher is touched by Mick Carter's kindess in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:05 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Janine Butcher has been loving being behind the bar at the Queen Victoria. It's where she grew up, after all, as her dad Frank Butcher ran the Queen Vic with Janine's step-mum Pat Butcher when she first moved to the Square as a young child.

After a run in with Peter Beale over the now missing Albert Square Christmas tree, Janine opens up to Mick about memories of her late much loved late dad. Mick offers Janine some words of kindness and she's profoundly moved.

With Mick now living separately from wife Linda Carter, who is away from the Square with baby Annie, will Janine move in on Mick?

Phil Mitchell has a word with Zack Hudson over the baby. (Image credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell is getting concerned for Sharon Watts over the mysterious Jada and he tells her that Alyssa's mum can't be trusted. Even Sharon is starting to feel suspicious that Jada's not all she's making herself out to be...

In a bid to make sure Sharon's looked after, Phil confronts Zack Hudson and Martin Fowler. He tells them that they need to talk things through with Sharon, warning them that if she loses another child after the death of her son Denny Rickman, she's going to go to pieces.

Can Zack and Martin help out?

Sandy Gibson has been proving very hard to please! (Image credit: BBC)

Sandy Gibson is miffed when Tiffany Butcher-Baker gives her some attitude and she tells daughter Dotty Cotton that she's not sharing a house with her!

Dotty has been struggling to deal with her addict mum ever since she appeared out of the blue in the nightclub.

When Dotty approaches Vinny Panesar to see if he can help out he says he might be able to rent them one of the Panesars' bedsits.

Sandy begrudgingly agrees to move in with Dotty but she tells her that she has one condition... Is Dotty going to like what she has to say?

Meanwhile, Dotty thanks Vinny for being such a good mate to her but it's clear that Vinny is still at least a little bit in love with her, even if Dotty is oblivious!

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.