EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater is alarmed by Lily's shock request

Stacey Slater is rattled when Lily Slater makes a demand in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater has has mounting money troubles over recent months and the cost of living crisis has been hitting the family hard.

It's getting increasingly tricky for the single mum to make things meet and provide for her family, despite her best efforts.

When her pregnant daughter Lily Slater breaks the news that she needs a new school uniform, Stacey tries to hide her despair, but she wonders where she's going to get the cash from.

With Whitney Dean going through such a terrible time after losing her unborn baby, it gives Stacey pause for thought, however.

Instead of being consumed by her troubles, she realises that the most important thing is to have a happy and healthy family around her.

Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson row about leaving Peach. (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson are struggling to bear up after losing their unborn daughter, who was sadly diagnosed with a chromosomal syndrome.

As they prepare to leave the hospital, they end up clashing over leaving little 'Peach'. They pair have further stress when they find out that their daughter's existence isn't legally recognised, as she didn't reach 24 weeks.

A desperate Zack heads to the hospital faith room to try and deal with his grief, but he only ends up more agitated by the unthinking comments of an expectant father.

Zack Hudson prepares to face the moment he's been dreading. (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney has been reluctant to spend time with Peach but after speaking to the nurse, she agrees to go with Zack to spend a final tender moment with their daughter.

Back in the Square, Sonia Fowler really feels for Whitney and Zack over their loss. She sets up a condolence box for the Walford residents to contribute to.

Struggling to find the words to write to Whitney and Zack, Sonia viists Lola Pearce, explaining how she's finding it difficult.

Will Lola put aside her own worries to help her?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.