EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Slater is terrified for Jean!

Stacey Slater is concerned that mum Jean Slater has gone off the rails in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's soon revealed that Jean has gone over the top trying to treat them by getting in a bouncy castle. It ends up blocking the whole of the market as the kids excitedly climb on.

Jean's having just a good a time as the kids, when she gets on to try it out but things take a turn for the worse when she accidentally hurts Stacey's son Arthur Fowler. Furious, Stacey demands that Jean come off the bouncy castle immediately.

Harvey Monroe joins Jean Slater on the bouncy castle! (Image credit: BBC)

Harvey Monroe and daughter Dana Monroe get back to the Square after a foiled attempt to visit Harvey's son Aaron Monroe in prison.

Stacey's infuriated when Harvey only encourages Jean and climbs on the bouncy castle with her!

Worried that Harvey doesn't understand how severe Jean's condition can get and that he might unintentionally put her in a precarious position, Stacey makes a decision. She tells Jean that she's not having her looking after the kids on her own until she sees a doctor.

Jada Lennox realises her party plan is too hot to handle! (Image credit: BBC)

Jada Lennox starts plotting to have some fun after Sharon Watts reveals she's going away with her son Albie for a few nights. She lets slip to Sharon's brother Zack Hudson that's she's arranged a party at the house!

Zack is horrified and tells Jada to cancel it, and she agrees, but things are about to get out of hand... When Will Mitchell comes into the salon and asks Jada for an invite, she realises that her mates have sent out the invite on her behalf, so it seems the party is on whether Zack likes it or not.

In a bid to get Zack out of the house, she suggests he have a night out with Martin Fowler and she's relieved when he agrees.



Also, Kat Slater makes an alarming discovery and Tommy Moon later finds her crying in the kitchen.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.