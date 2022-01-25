'EastEnders' spoilers: Stacey Slater puts herself in danger!

Stacey Slater is having a bad day on her first day as market inspector.

Stacey Slaters' first day as market inspector turns into a nightmare in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stacey Slater is feeling shaken after learning that Martin Fowler was Mr Lister's first choice for the job of market inspector. Already feeling nervous about her new role, the news that she was second best is not helping matters.

After daughter Lily Slater gives her a bit of a pep talk, she vows to put her best foot forward. But on arriving at the market, things are in total chaos. Stacey attempts to get the market under control but her day only gets worse when she ends up covered in rubbish!

Rather than being helpful, Martin watches on from his stall, thinking it's hilarious. His attitude infuriates Stacey, who blurts out she hates the job and he's made her life a living hell!

As she continues to vent, Stacey doesn't see a moving car and she backs into its path. Will she be seriously injured?

Peter Beale has a serious chat with Bobby Beale. (Image credit: BBC)

Peter Beale has found out exactly what Aaron Monroe was up to and he is stunned. he sits down with brother Bobby Beale and warns him that he needs to stay well away from that family – and that means keeping clear of Dana Monroe!

Peter, however, refuses to listen, as he's still completely besotted by her. Instead, he asks gran Kathy Beale if he can borrow some cash so that he can propose!

A worried Kathy shares the news with Peter. Just as Bobby gets down on one knee to ask Dana to marry him, Peter and Kathy burst in.

Dana's dad Harvey is there and he is shocked as Kathy furiously insists that there's no way Bobby is marrying Dana.

Gray Atkins gives Chelsea Atkins a warning. (Image credit: BBC)

Gray Atkins is suspicious about what wife Chelsea Atkins has been up to and he asks her about Whitney Dean coming round to the house. Not feeling that he's got enough of an answer out of her, he later pushes again to get her to confess.

Chelsea, however, brushes off Gray's accusations and insists that the only thing on her mind it their fragile baby son Jordan. When her mum Denise Fox later pops round, Chelsea tells her that she can't see Jordan.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.