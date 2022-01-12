‘EastEnders’ fans devastated as Dana splits with Bobby after Aaron’s manipulation

Dana Monroe broke off her relationship with Bobby Beale after brother Aaron manipulates her.

EastEnders viewers were left heartbroken over last night’s episode (Tuesday, Jan. 11) as Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) broke up with Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) after her brother, far-right extremist Aaron Monroe (Charlie Wernham), manipulated her to end the relationship.

Fans know that Bobby has been suspicious of Aaron and his friends, since the attempted terror attack on the future mosque and numerous attacks on Keegan Baker (Zack Morris), Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay).

During the double bill, Aaron was attacked by gang leader Neil, after suspecting that Aaron had told the police about the bomb plot. Concerned for his family’s safety after Neil threatened his sister Dana, Aaron managed to turn the hate group against Neil, but the gang then wanted him to go to Manchester to manage operations up there.

Bobby’s fears were further confirmed when he went for a drink with Aaron and Isaac Baptiste (Stevie Basaula) voiced his concerns that Aaron’s friend Neil had been there the night Keegan was beaten.

Isaac told Bobby: "I reckon your brother-in-law over there knows a lot more than he's letting on, I just can't prove it.”

Bobby also spoke to police officer Callum about the far-right and told him that they hide in plain sight and often their own families don’t know about their views.

While out for a drink with Aaron, Bobby accidentally spilled a drink on him, which is when he discovered Aaron’s tattoo associated with the white supremacist group on his shoulder.

When Bobby had finally rumbled Aaron’s extremist views and told Dana about his theories, she refused to believe him and said the tattoo was about basketball. She fumed that it was all in Bobby’s head and that he didn’t know Aaron as she did.

Manipulative Aaron lied to Dana, forcing her to break up with Bobby. (Image credit: BBC)

Later, an emotional Dana opened up to Aaron about what Bobby had told her. But, scheming Aaron manipulated her into thinking that Bobby was controlling her and isolating her from her family. He also accused Bobby of forcing her to convert and wanting her all to himself and invited her to come to Manchester with him.

Won over by Aaron’s lies, Dana broke up with Bobby, saying that she loved him, but could never forgive him for the accusation and that he needed help.

Will Dana find out the truth before it’s too late?

Fans were frustrated to see Dana refusing to believe Bobby and were heartbroken for "sweet" Bobby that Dana ended their relationship.

EastEnders airs tomorrow at 7:30pm on BBC1— see our TV Guide for full listings.