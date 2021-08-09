Charlie Wernham to join 'EastEnders' cast as Aaron Monroe

Charlie Wernham is about to become the freshest face in EastEnders later this year!

Charlie will set foot in Walford in autumn as Aaron Monroe. Aaron is Harvey's (Ross Boatman) eldest son, a wayward but confident lad who likes to get his own way.

Talking about his arrival on the show, Charlie said: "It was always a childhood dream of mine to be in EastEnders. It's a show that's constantly on TV in my household as my family are massive fans so it's always been close to my heart.

"I can't wait to get cracking and join an incredibly talented cast!"

According to the BBC, Aaron is close to his dad after Harvey raised him on his own, but Aaron left home without looking back the minute he landed a job in finance in the city. He has been described as "fiercely loyal", but apparently his arrogance is both his biggest asset and his downfall in equal measure!

🎬🚨 Absolutely buzzing to announce that I will be joining @bbceastenders as Aaron Monroe! A wonderful show with a fabulous cast! Exciting times ahead!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EVhinuPMYOAugust 9, 2021 See more

Things between Aaron and his sister Dana (played by Barbara Smith) are strained and she often feels left out by him. After Dana's troubled relationship with Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) sees her moving in with Harvey in the coming weeks, Aaron will stop by the Square to pay his family a visit later in the year.

For whatever reason, a couple of things will catch his eye and cause him to want to stick around Walford in EastEnders when he arrives in autumn.

Charlie Wernham is an actor and comedian best known for portraying Robbie Roscoe in Hollyoaks, but he's also starred in The Inbetweeners, School of Comedy, and Bad Education. He left Hollyoaks in 2016 and has since starred in The Man in the Orange Shirt and The Filth and the Fury as well as Hooligan Escape and Bad Education: The Movie. He will begin filming scenes for EastEnders this month.

EastEnders continues tonight (Monday 9th August) at 8:05 pm on BBC1.