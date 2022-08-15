EastEnders spoilers: Stuart Highway makes a shock decision!

Stuart Highway has been struggling with depression ever since the birth of baby Roland.

Stuart Highway has his future to consider in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Stuart Highway has had to face his demons over the last few days following his breakdown in the doctor's surgery. After the GP diagnosed him with postnatal depression, an already emotionally shaky Stuart had a complete freak out.

Bernie Taylor did her best to put things right with Stuart by apologising for not recognising his PND and pushing his wife Rainie Highway to leave, taking their baby Roland away.

With the support of his family and friends, Stuart has been finally able to confront his diagnosis and accept help.

But with some recent shock incidents, Stuart has a LOT to think about and he makes a very big decision about his future...

What is he going to do?

Jack Branning has not been happy with Denzel Danes hanging around daughter Amy Branning! (Image credit: BBC)

Jack Branning is relieved to be able to bring his daughter Amy Branning home from hospital. Her collapse from taking illegal drugs really terrified him and he's pleased that she's okay.

Making sure that all the teens get a lecture about taking drugs, Jack hopes that considering he's a policeman and knows what he's talking about, they will take his words to heart.

Even though Denzel Danes is now in the clear for being the one who supplied the drugs to Amy, Jack is still worried that he'll be a bad influence on her.

After all, Amy took the drugs in a bid to impress him, so Jack insists that Amy keeps away from Denzel and his mate Nugget Gulati from now on.

Will Amy agree to Jack's instructions or will it just push the rebellious teen to defy him?

Billy Mitchell admires Finlay Baker's winning ways with the ladies! (Image credit: BBC)

Billy Mitchell keeps an eye on Finlay Baker's new stall in the market. Judging by the amount of smitten ladies he's attracted to the stall, it's clear he's got a way with women!

Billy is very impressed by his charm and confidence and he bemoans his own lack of charisma in that department.

When he confides in Finlay that his ex Honey Mitchell is the love of his life and no one else will do, a supportive Finlay wonders if there's anything he can do to help bring them together.

Also, Mick Carter is impressed with Linda Carter's suggestion to throw a Carnival-themed party at The Vic to coincide with the upcoming carnival at Notting Hill.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.