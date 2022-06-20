EastEnders spoilers: Will Rainie Highway leave Walford?

Rainie Highway makes one last effort to talk round Stuart Highway in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Rainie Highway finds out that her husband Stuart Highway has been sleeping on the park bench all night, after packing his bags and leaving her.

Still devastated that he won't confront why he's unable to bond with their baby Roland, Rainie is desperate to change his mind.

Karen Taylor is also concerned that Stuart may be suffering from post natal depression and she and Rainie try to talk to him. But Stuart stubbornly refuses to listen to anything they've got to say.

Realising that she has nothing left for her in Walford, Rainie packs her bags to leave with the baby. Karen tries one last time with Stuart, telling him it's now or never if he doesn't want to lose both Rainie and Roland for good.

Will Stuart listen to Karen and finally admit his mental health troubles?

Ash Panesar has had enough of Suki Panesar's meddling. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar tries to brush off daughter Ash Panesar's fury over her meddling in her life yet again after Suki applies for the GP job for her!

When Nina overhears Suki and Ash arguing about the job application they are forced to make up a cover story so she doesn't find out what's been going on.

Meanwhile, Stacey Slater is looking forward to a bit more alone time with Kheerat Panesar in the empty house but it seems their plans for fun are about to be interrupted...

Billy Mitchell has heard noises from inside the house and tips off Suki, who takes Ash and Eve Unwin along with her to double check.



Suki Panesar is keeping some VERY big secrets! (Image credit: BBC)

Hearing the women come in, Stacey thinks fast and hides behind a sofa. Kheerat is taken aback when he arrives at No.31 to find not Stacey, but Eve, his mum and sister!

After making his excuses and leaving, Suki, Ash and Eve are left alone but with Ash still fed up with her mum, she storms out of the house.

Suki confesses to Eve that she's struggling as her emotionally abusive ex is due out of prison. Stacey, still in hiding, is shocked by the news...

Also, Kim Fox is awkward around Howie Danes after kissing him and backing off but will she make things right with him?

EastEnders continues on BBC Two during Wimbledon on Thursday at 7:30 pm.