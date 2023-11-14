EastEnders spoilers: Suki Panesar and Eve's secret REUNION?

Suki Panesar has a love BOMBSHELL for Eve Unwin in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Suki Panesar's growing desperation of being trapped in a loveless and controlling marriage to Nish Panesar has seen her become increasingly ill with anxiety.

After a raft of worrying symptoms, she finally visited the GP and was recommended for anxiety medication.

When Nish starts meddling in Minute Mart business, a miserable Suki is furious and they end up in a huge argument.

A worried Eve sees their blazing row and she's concerned when Suki tells her they need to talk.

Nothing can prepare her for Suki's words, when she confesses that her son Vinny Panesar has promised not to stand in the way of their love any longer, telling Eve she wants to resume their love affair!

It's a heartbreaking revelation for Eve, who has vowed to finally get Suki out of her system and move on with her new girlfriend Tessa, unable to deal with Suki being in the closet over her sexuality.

She tells Suki that she can't be with her if they have to sneak around, she wants to have someone in her life who she can be a proper couple with and Tessa fits the bill.

Realising that unless she does something to prove her love for Eve, she's lost her for ever, Suki tells Vinny that she's going to leave Nish for good...

Elaine Peacock asks Linda Carter to help George Knight. (Image credit: BBC)

Elaine Peacock is terrified that fiance George Knight could be facing real trouble, after an altercation with Dean Wicks saw the rapist tumbling down the pub stairs.

The situation is proving to be challenging and she goes to daughter Linda Carter with a shock request.

Terrified to be forced to live near her rapist again, Linda has not been in a good way since Dean's surprise return.

He was never prosecuted for her rape and is still under the evil delusion that the attack wasn't rape, but consensual.

When Elaine makes it clear that Linda needs to say whatever it takes to get George off the hook, Linda is devastated that her mum would ask so much of her.

Sam Mitchell is threatened by crime boss Camillo! (Image credit: BBC)

Sam Mitchell is feeling VERY sorry for herself after her unexpected return to Albert Square!

Sam's money making scheme of taking a job at a flash hotel in Spain has ended badly after she got herself in a pickle with a dangerous crime boss.

Her brother Phil Mitchell hasn't been much help and she's been forced to hide ot with cousin Billy Mitchell.

Desperate after Phil refuses to help her out, Sam is terrified when she's grabbed by drug boss Camillo.

Kat Mitchell spots the altercation and she rushes to find Phil and Billy to help her out.

Realising that Sam could be in physical danger from Camillo, Phil backtracks on his earlier words and tells Camillo that he'll get him his money if he leaves Sam alone.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.