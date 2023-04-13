EastEnders fans devastated over soap legend's exit set to air TONIGHT

EastEnders fans were heartbroken to see fan-favourite Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) make the decision to leave Walford once again during last night's episode (Wednesday, April 12).

Recently in EastEnders, a stunned Sam received some life-changing news after she got a mysterious phone call.

During last night's episode, Sam went to talk to her brother Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) about the news, where she explained that her ex-fiancé Don had a business opportunity. But an uninterested Phil ushered her out of the door before she could even tell him what the offer was.

Sam then paid a visit to her ex-lover Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and dropped the bombshell that Don had offered her a job to manage a hotel in Spain for him.

A furious Jack berated Sam for considering abandoning their son Ricky Jr (Frankie Day) yet again and told her that she could tell Ricky the bad news in front of everyone at the baby's gender reveal party.

After Jack kicked her out of the house, Sam sought comfort in her friend Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) at the Vic, who understood Sam's reasoning and encouraged Sam to follow her heart and accept the job.

Sam Mitchell is leaving Walford again. (Image credit: BBC)

Honey also reassured her that the job would allow her to earn much more money, so she could help provide for her future grandchild and help the family in the long run.

Later on, Sam told Ricky that she was moving back to Spain, but reassured him that it was only for a little while and would be able to support his new baby with the money she would earn.

But even the offer of a nice holiday in the sun wasn't enough to win over Ricky as he said: "I'm not upset. Just surprised it took you so long."

Ricky was left emotionally damaged after Sam dumped him on Jack after her mum Peggy Mitchell's (Barbara Windsor) funeral and returned to Spain without him.

She then nearly left him again after her ex-husband Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen) returned and she agreed to move to Germany with him to start afresh.

However, she later turned down his offer after finding out that Ricky got his friend Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) pregnant and wanted to be there to support her son.

Although Sam's exit is only temporary and is due to return later this year, it hasn't stopped devastated fans from mourning her exit which will air on BBC One tonight, Thursday, April 13...

If Sam Mitchell has left, I'll never recover. #EastEndersApril 13, 2023 See more

Mourning Sam Mitchell goodbye my queen #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/UwA3JklLn5April 12, 2023 See more

If that really was Sam Mitchell’s exit I’m genuinely sad and annoyed because I love Kim in the role. #EastEndersApril 12, 2023 See more

If Sam’s gone then I need to know how long it is before she’s back #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/ODouC2H62qApril 12, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.