EastEnders spoilers: Teddy Mitchell is up to something!

Teddy Mitchell's generous offer may prove to have strings attached in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Teddy Mitchell has been a bit of an enigma since he arrived in Albert Square but it's clear he's been sussing out the locals and his newfound Mitchell family.

When cousin Phil Mitchell loses his cool with Reiss Colwell over the money he stole from him and business partner Sharon Watts, Teddy helps calm the situation.

As Reiss' partner Sonia Jackson pleads with Sharon to persuade Phil to give them more time to repay the debt, Teddy starts plotting.

Approaching Phil, he suggests he buy the debt off him and deal with Reiss's repayment plan himself.

When Reiss learns the news he's filled with relief to be off the hook with a raging Phil but will Teddy turn out to be a chip off the old Mitchell block and have bigger plans for Reiss than he's letting on?

Junior Knight has ANOTHER woman on the go! (Image credit: BBC)

Junior Knight is playing it cool after half-sister Gina Knight worked out that he was seeing a mystery woman. Little does Gina know that Junior's secret lover is Gina's mother Cindy Beale!

Both Gina and her dad George Knight are keen to know who Junior is bedding and Gina attempts to do some detective work by breaking into Junior's phone.

When Cindy catches Gina in the act, she's alarmed and demands to know what she's up to, later telling Junior that they're at risk of being found out.

After Junior fails to show for a secret rendezvous, a furious Cindy heads to The Vic to find him and is stunned to see him sitting at the bar with a glamorous blonde. Things get even worse, when Junior then introduces 'Maxine' to the family as his new girlfriend!

Cindy is seething with jealousy but Junior encourages her to chill, insisting that he's trying to throw the family off the scent.

Harvey Monroe has been secretly meeting up with Maya Houssain to help her out with cash. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Harvey Monroe is determined to keep good on his promise to help out Maya Houssain, whose husband was injured by the actions of his jailbird racist son Aaron.

Harvey first met Maya when she turned up in the Square and they bonded over their shared love of football team Spurs.

The truth finally came out about Maya's real link to the Monroe family and when Harvey's partner Jean Slater found out she insisted that Harvey keep his distance.

Taking on the guilt for Aaron's awful actions, Harvey secretly started to give Maya regular money to help her and her husband out of financial difficulties, but it's taking a toll.

Working all hours to make extra cash, he's been neglecting Jean and she's hurt and frustrated when he turns down spending time with her to take on another job.

Ben Mitchell was arrested for fraud and sentenced to jail time in America. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Kathy Beale returns from the US without son Ian Beale, who's stayed behind to give an imprisoned Ben Mitchell extra support.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.