EastEnders spoilers: Why is Maya Houssain out for revenge?

Maya Houssain looks into Harvey Monroe's past in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Maya Houssain has spent quite a bit of time around Albert Square after literally bumping into Harvey Monroe. When she arrived to do some shopping in the market, she walked into Harvey with her bags.

Turns out Maya needed to take a taxi back home and she was delighted when Harvey revealed he was a cabbie. What a coincidence! And in another suspicious coincidence, Harvey found out that Maya was a massive Spurs fan, just like him.

A lonely Harvey was pleased when Maya agreed to meet up with him for more football chats. Rather than be jealous, his partner Jean Slater encouraged him to make a new friend, knowing he's been at a loose end ever since his mates Rocky Cotton and Mitch Baker left the Square.

After meeting for lunch, Maya encouraged Harvey to talk about his family, and he confessed that his son Aaron Monroe was in prison. Aaron was banged up after getting involved in a racist right-wing gang when their plot to bomb a mosque was uncovered.

Maya was visibly rattled after Harvey's confession and he worries that he's lost her as a friend when she won't respond to his text. Meanwhile, Maya researches Aaron online and looks up his criminal history...

Could she somehow have some connection to Aaron's crimes?

Phil Mitchell is grateful to be spending time with son Albie. (Image credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell was stunned when he discovered at Christmas that his ex-wife Sharon Watts' boy Albie was his biological son!

Sharon got pregnant while she was having an affair with Keanu Taylor and insisted that Keanu was Albie's dad. After Albie was diagnosed with an inherited condition, it turns out that Keanu didn't carry the gene, so couldn't be related.

That only left one candidate for Sharon's babyfather - the one and only Phil Mitchell!

Although she tried to keep the news to herself, the truth came out on her destroyed wedding day to Keanu, which ended in his murder, and Phil discovered that Albie was his son.

Now that Keanu's body has been laid to rest, Sharon has broken the news to Albie and Phil finally finds the right moment to confirm to him that he's his dad.

Stevie Mitchell and Mo Harris do a star turn at the fundraiser. (Image credit: BBC)

Stevie Mitchell feels bad that he's let down grandson Will Mitchell after his attempt to give him some cash to pay off a blackmailer went sour.

Mo Harris encourages Stevie to cheer up and she ropes him into doing a magic act with her at Jay Brown's charity fundraiser in his late wife Lola Pearce Brown's name.

The pair wow the crowd and Stevie is chuffed as Mo's successfully managed to lift his spirits. But things are about to go south for Stevie when the fundraiser money is stolen...

Who is to blame?

EastEnders continues on BBC Two on Tuesday at 7:30 pm due to football.