EastEnders fans rejoice as villain Aaron’s exit is confirmed after being sentenced for his crimes

EastEnders viewers celebrated during last night’s episode (Wednesday, June 8) as Aaron Monroe (Charlie Wernham) was officially sentenced for his horrific crimes, confirming his exit.

The EastEnders villain was part of a far-right gang and had planted a bomb in the Square that he was going to set off on New Year’s Eve.

In January, Aaron was arrested for his vile behaviour after his dad, Harvey (Ross Boatman) reported him to the police.

Recent scenes saw Harvey visit Aaron in prison and was devastated to learn that Aaron had been hospitalised after being brutally attacked in prison.

Last night’s episode confirmed Aaron’s future on the soap as he was finally sentenced after Aaron’s sister, Dana (Barbara Smith) broke the news to her ex-boyfriend Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) while on their shift at Walford East.

“Dad just called. Aaron’s been sentenced. He’s been sent to a prison in Newcastle,” she terafully said.

“How long did he get?” he asked.

“Whatever I say, you’ll say it’s not long enough,” she fumed.

Fans were delighted to hear that Aaron had been sentenced and that he wouldn’t be returning to the Square…

Good riddance to Aaron #EastEndersJune 8, 2022 See more

That's the last we will see of Aaron then off to a prison in Newcastle 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #EastEndersJune 8, 2022 See more

Woohoo! No more Aaron!! #EastEndersJune 8, 2022 See more

Aaron has been sentenced to a prison in Newcastle?… Uh-oh… Feels like an exit for the Monroe’s! #EastEndersJune 8, 2022 See more

Well, good Aaron’s sentenced for his crimes. He was so deeply into his racism and hatred he couldn’t be redeemed. #EastEndersJune 8, 2022 See more

An EastEnders source revealed to Digital Spy (opens in new tab) that Charlie filmed his final scenes a while ago, so this latest episode was in fact his last.

Charlie is due to reprise his role as Mitchell in the upcoming 10-year anniversary special of the hit BBC Three comedy Bad Education.

The anniversary special will see Jack Whitehall back as useless teacher Alfie Wickers one last time. In the special, Alfie will head back to Abbey Grove alongside some of his former students for a chaotic careers day.

In the upcoming, six-part series, former classmates Stephen (Layton Williams) and Mitchell will find themselves on the other side of the desk as newly-qualified teachers to a new set of troublesome students.

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.