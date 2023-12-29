EastEnders spoilers: The Six make a DEADLY new plan

The Six make a deadly new plan in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

With the truth about what happened in The Vic on Christmas Day still hanging over them, Denise gets ready to join the other women to discuss what to do about Keanu's body - however Jack has other ideas and unwittingly delays her by introducing her to Penny.

Meanwhile, struggling Linda is a timebomb waiting to go off as the pressure of all her secrets becomes too much and she gets drunk in The Albert. Knowing she could reveal their secret at any moment, Kathy is forced to go and collect her - but will she go quietly?

In The Vic barrel store, Denise is less than impressed with drunk Linda and Kathy intervenes to stop a row erupting, knowing they need to stay united. The women agree to meet at the café again that night and after making excuses to get away, the women put their new plan into action. But will it work?

Meanwhile, there is shock when the Mitchells get word that Aunt Sal has died, and it hits Phil hard. He contemplates the importance of family and goes to see Sharon to ask for access to Albie, but Zack stops him in his tracks.

Bobby Beale talks to Lauren Branning. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Bobby Beale has finally cemented his relationship with brother Peter Beale following Peter's return to Walford.

Things were difficult between them for a long time after Bobby accidentally killed Peter's twin sister Lucy Beale when he was just a kid.

In time, Peter forgave Bobby and now he's very protective of his vulnerable younger brother and Bobby feels the same.

Realising how upset Peter is at the thought of losing his son Louie again, following his ex Lauren Branning's return to Walford, Bobby vows to make things right.

With Lauren talking about taking Louie and going to Exeter to stay with mum Tanya Branning, he knows he doesn't have much time.

Bobby visits Lauren and pleads Peter's case, which gives Lauren pause for thought. Convinced by Bobby's sincere words she agrees to stick around for a while longer.

Sonia Fowler stages an intervention between Lauren Branning and Penny Branning! (Image credit: BBC)

After the major drama in Paris at New Year when Lauren was staying with Penny Branning, the cousins have well and truly fallen out.

Penny is hopeful that Lauren can forgive her for what happened, but it seems her hopes will be dashed.

Lauren makes it quite clear that she wants nothing more to do with Penny, leaving her miserable.

Their cousin Sonia Fowler hates seeing the pair at odds and she resolves to fix things between them.

Can she get Lauren to talk to Penny?

Jay Brown was touched by the late Lola Pearce-Brown's Christmas message. (Image credit: BBC)

Jay Brown was surprised by a touching message from beyond the grave at Christmas, when he watched a recorded video from his late wife Lola Pearce-Brown.

Before her death from a brain tumour, she secretly conspired with her Pops' wife Honey Mitchell to sign Jay up for the London Marathon!

Honey has also signed up for the famous run and she, Jay and Ben Mitchell start their training.

There's only four months to go so they need to put the work in!

Alfie Moon was diagnosed with testicular cancer last year. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Alfie Moon feels let down by the lack of support from his friends after his first round of treatment for testicular cancer, especially when Linda fails to show for their planned movie night.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.