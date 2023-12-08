EastEnders: Jay stunned by emotional Lola message sent from beyond the grave
EastEnders' Jay Brown receives a message from beyond the grave — but what does his wife Lola tell him?
EastEnders has revealed a new Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) storyline following her devastating death.
Earlier this year, Lola tragically passed away from a terminal brain tumour and has left her loved ones grief-stricken.
The young mum's health had rapidly deteriorated as the months went by and her family were given the devastating news that they must say their final goodbyes.
Lola's loved ones bid an emotional farewell to her one last time as her husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) stayed by her side during her final moments.
As the clock ticked into the early hours of the morning, Lola sadly slipped away as the sunrise poured in through the window, with Lexi and Jay cuddling her in bed.
Ever since her tragic death, a distraught Jay resorted to drugs to cope with his grief and ended up in a deadly car accident after he accidentally dropped Lola's ashes.
Even though Lola has left a number of touching videos for the family to remember her by, she is understandably still sorely missed by her beloved husband.
The family hasn't been the same since her passing and in upcoming scenes, Jay is left surprised by Lola's advice in another recorded message prior to her death.
The market traders are full of Christmas cheer, but Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) isn't in the mood to celebrate without his granddaughter Lola.
After Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) sets up an illegal pitch, Billy's partner Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) agrees to turn a blind eye to her market inspector duties if he teams up with Billy in a bid to cheer him up.
Later on in the week, Honey gives Jay a recorded message from Lola, and after some words of encouragement, he is stunned by what he hears.
What message does Lola have from beyond the grave for Jay this time?
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.