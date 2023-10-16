EastEnders spoilers: Jay Brown DEAD in HORROR crash?

Is Jay Brown dead after having a terrible accident?

Jay Brown is involved in a deadly accident as his loved ones receive some worrying news in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Jay Brown's behaviour has spiralled out of control after he began taking drugs to cope with the grief of losing his wife Lola Pearce-Brown.

George Knight is concerned when a dazed Jay wakes at the Vic and worries that he's having a negative influence on his daughter Gina Knight, due to her history with drugs.

George Knight is worried about Jay Brown being around his daughter Gina. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Jay drinks himself into oblivion before George kicks him out after finding his drugs and Linda Carter bars him.

After, the car salesman bumps into Keanu Taylor and the pair almost come to blows, oblivious that Sharon Watts is watching.

Jay is consumed with emotion as he looks at Lola's belongings before Ben Mitchell and Gina find him unconscious on the sofa after taking more drugs.

Billy Mitchell is disgusted with Jay and a huge argument explodes between the pair as Billy disowns him from the family.

A reeling Jay goes against Gina's words and drives to Margate, but there are devastating consequences to his decision...

Later on, the police arrive at the Vic looking for Jay's next of kin as they receive the nightmare news that Jay has been in an accident.

Has the grieving widower tragically lost his life?

Sharon Watts drops a bombshell on Keanu Taylor. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Sharon Watts backtracks on her decision to make Keanu Albie's legal guardian after witnessing his confrontation with Jay and tells him she's chosen her brother Zack Hudson instead.

How will Keanu react to the devastating news?

Cindy Beale has got her business brain on. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Cindy Beale meets with the other bidder for the pawnshop and suggests the idea to split their offer and go into business together.

Her partner Ian Beale is hesitant, but Cindy asks him to trust her as the mystery buyer is a former Walford resident.

Who could it be?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.