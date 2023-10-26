EastEnders fans spot connection to past scene as Jay drops Lola's ashes

EastEnders fans noticed a link to a past scene after Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) dropped and smashed Lola Pearce-Brown's (Danielle Harold) urn during last night's episode (Wednesday, October 25).

Jay's behaviour has spiralled out of control after he started taking drugs to cope with the grief of losing his wife Lola.

But in last night's episode, Jay reached breaking point and his inner turmoil got too much for him to cope with.

As Jay struggled to face scattering Lola's ashes with the family, he was barred from the pub after George Knight (Colin Salmon) discovered drugs in Jay's bag.

After, a drunken Jay got into an altercation with Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), before Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) intervened and calmed the pair down.

A high Jay Brown lashed out at Billy and Ben Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

He then asked Jay to go through Lola's belongings to find something for Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) to wear to scatter her mum's ashes.

However, a distraught Jay was overcome with emotion as he looked through Lola's things and he eyed up the drugs he had in his pocket.

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) were horrified when they found Jay unconscious on the sofa after taking drugs.

Billy was disgusted with Jay and the widower went on a drug-fuelled outburst, blasting the pair over their past wrongdoings.

A huge row exploded between them as Billy disowned him from the family, but tragedy struck when Jay attempted to take Lola's ashes.

Jay seized Lola's urn as he tried to storm out of the flat, but as Billy tried to snatch it off him, Jay accidentally dropped and smashed the urn, spilling Lola's ashes all over the floor.

Jay dropped his late wife Lola Pearce-Brown's ashes. (Image credit: BBC)

Fans noticed how similar the scene was to when Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) troubled friend Becca Swanson (Simone James) threw Bradley Branning's (Charlie Clements) ashes at Stacey during an argument in 2010.

The urn hit the wall and broke, covering Stacey in her husband's ashes.

Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans instantly spotted the connection and shared the reminder on Twitter...

Seeing Lola's ashes on the floor reminded me of the time somebody done that to Bradley's ashes during a row or something with Stacey #EastEndersOctober 26, 2023 See more

Brings me back to when Bradley’s ashes ended up all over Stacey 😉. #ee #eastendersOctober 25, 2023 See more

It’s giving Bradley’s ashes…#EastEndersOctober 25, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.